Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

Middlesbrough v Watford (1230)

Southampton v Burnley (1500)

(SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 400 words)

We will also have mini match reports on all games.

La Liga

Alaves v Malaga (1000)

Athletic Club v Real Sociedad (1415)

Sporting Gijon v Valencia (1630)

Villarreal v Celta Vigo (1845)

(SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Mainz v SV Darmstadt 98 (1330)

VfL Wolfsburg v RB Leipzig (1530)

BERLIN - Promoted RB Leipzig will go level on points with second-placed Cologne if they win at VfL Wolfsburg in one of the Bundesliga's two games on Sunday. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect at 1730 GMT/ 3:30 PM ET, 300 words)

Serie A

Fiorentina v Atalanta Bergamo (1030)

Genoa v Empoli (1300)

Inter Milan v Cagliari (1300)

Lazio v Bologna (1300)

Sassuolo v Crotone (1300)

Chievo Verona v AC Milan (1845)

MILAN - Surprise package Chievo face AC Milan in which the winners will go level on points with second-placed AS Roma, while Inter Milan host Cagliari in bad need to a win. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Stade Rennes v Girondins Bordeaux (1300)

St Etienne v Dijon FCO (1500)

Olympique Marseille v Metz (1845)

GOLF

LPGA Commissioner Whan discusses future of Tour

INCHEON, South Korea - Mike Whan, the commissioner of the LPGA Tour, sits down with Reuters to discuss the state of women's golf and his plans for the future of the U.S. circuit. (GOLF-LPGA/WHAN (INTERVIEW), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 500 words)

American Lee looks to close out win in Korea

INCHEON, South Korea - Alison Lee looks to close out the final round of the LPGA/KLPGA co-sanctioned KEB Hana Bank Championship to record her first win on tour. Lee started the final round with a three-stroke lead over Brittany Lang. (GOLF-LPGA/KOREA (PIX) expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 300 words)

European Tour: British Masters, Watford, England

Swede Noren in command at The Grove

WATFORD, England - Swede Alex Noren, chasing his third European Tour victory in three months, takes a three-stroke lead over England's Richard Bland into the final round at The Grove. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

PGA Tour: Safeway Open, Napa (to 16)

Wagner leads in northern California

American Johnson Wagner, a three-times PGA Tour winner, takes a one-shot lead into the final day of the opening event of the season, where 16 players must complete the third round before the fourth round begins. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 350 words)

CRICKET

India v New Zealand, 1st ODI, Dharamsala

New Zealand eye ODI redemption against India

DHARAMSALA - Kane Williamson and his men will hope to erase the nightmare of their test whitewash when they take on India in the first one-dayer at the picturesque stadium in Dharamsala. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 350 words)

NFL

Newton returns for desperate Panthers

Quarterback Cam Newton, the reigning league most valuable player, is expected to return from a one-game concussion-enforced absence for the 1-4 Carolina Panthers, who desperately need victory over NFC South rivals New Orleans Saints to stay in playoff contention, in one of 13 games on the National Football League schedule. (NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)

TENNIS

ATP Tour: Shanghai Masters, Shanghai

Murray faces Bautista Agut in the final

SHANGHAI - World number two Andy Murray takes on Spanish 15th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the final of the Shanghai Masters. (TENNIS-MEN/SHANGHAI (PIX), 1400 GMT/10 PM ET, 400 words)

WTA Tour: Hong Kong Open, Hong Kong

Wozniacki faces Mladenovic in the final

HONG KONG - Former world numer one Caroline Wozniacki will face Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic in the final of the Hong Kong Open. (TENNIS-WOMEN/HONG KONG (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP

Japanese Grand Prix, Motegi (0700)

Rossi aims to put brakes on Marquez title charge

Pole-sitter Valentino Rossi will hope to frustrate Marc Marquez's march to a third championship at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit (MOTOR-MOTOGP/, expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 300 words)

RALLYING

Rally of Spain/Catalunya

Ogier set for fourth title in a row

BARCELONA - France's Sebastien Ogier is poised for his fourth successive world rally championship with Volkswagen after leading the Rally of Spain/Catalunya into its final day (MOTOR-RALLY-CATALUNYA/(TV), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 300 words) (Asia duty editor: Ian Ransom)