Soccer-Lincoln continue memorable FA Cup journey
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.
Reuters sports schedule at 0715 GMT on Monday (times GMT):
SOCCER
Liverpool host Manchester United in potential humdinger
LONDON - Jose Mourinho's Manchester United will take on Liverpool in a mouthwatering Premier League clash at Anfield.(SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-MUN/, expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 400 words)
BASEBALL
Indians seek to put Blue Jays on ropes
The Cleveland Indians, leading the best-of-seven 2-0, will send right-hander Trevor Bauer to the mound against the Toronto Blue Jays, who will counter with right-hander Marcus Stroman as they seek to get back into the American League Championship series. (BASEBALL-CLE-TOR/ (PIX), expect by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
NHL
Penguins seek to extend perfect start to season
The Pittsburgh Penguins, the reigning Stanley Cup champions, seek to win their third in a row to start the new season as they take on the Colorado Avalanche in one of four games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)
NFL
Quarterback Palmer returns for Cardinals
Quarterback Carson Palmer returns after missing one game with concussion for the 2-3 Arizona Cardinals, who face a 1-4 New York Jets team needing a victory to keep their season alive. (NFL-CARDINALS/, expect first copy by 0030 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)
RUGBY
Disgraced Smith to miss final Bledisloe Cup test
All Blacks scrumhalf will miss the final Bledisloe Cup test against Australia after facing a misconduct hearing for his tryst with a woman in an airport toilet (RUGY UNION-NEWZEALAND/SMITH, moved, expect update by 0700 GMT, 350 words) (Asia duty editor: Ian Ransom)
* Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City enjoy easy wins (Adds late game)
* Gladbach stage comeback to beat Leverkusen (Updates with Gladbach victory)