Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):

BASEBALL

Cubs host Indians in Game Three of World Series

CHICAGO - CHICAGO, Oct 29 Chicago Cubs long-suffering fans waited 71 years to host a World Series game at Wrigley Field but they will have to wait a little longer for a victory after falling 1-0 to the Cleveland Indians on Friday. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (WRAPUP, PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Sunderland v Arsenal (1130)

Manchester United v Burnley (1400)

Middlesbrough v Bournemouth (1400)

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (1400)

Watford v Hull City (1400)

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City (1400)

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1630)

LONDON - Last season's title rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City are set to resume battle when they meet at White Hart Lane, while Manchester City will look for their first win in seven in all competitions against West Bromwich Albion. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ expect by 1630 GMT/12.30PM ET, by Ian Chadband and Neil Robinson, 650 words)

We will also have mini reports on all matches.

La Liga

Sporting Gijon v Sevilla (1100)

Alaves v Real Madrid (1415)

Atletico Madrid v Malaga (1630)

Barcelona v Granada CF (1845)

Sevilla eye record start, Real aim to maintain lead

BARCELONA - Second-place Sevilla can seal their best ever start to a season when they visit Sporting Gijon, while Real Madrid will aim to hold on to top spot when they travel to Alaves. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ expect by 1300 GMT/9AM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Mainz v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1330)

FC Augsburg v Bayern Munich (1330)

SV Darmstadt 98 v RB Leipzig (1330)

VfL Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen (1330)

Werder Bremen v Freiburg (1330)

Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 (1630)

Bayern out to protect slim lead at top

BERLIN - Champions Bayern Munich will look to protect their two-point lead at the top with their second win over Augsburg in four days following their German Cup victory in midweek, with Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 contesting their traditional Ruhr valley derby. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Serie A

Bologna v Fiorentina (1600)

Juventus v Napoli (1845)

MILAN - Gonzalo Higuain faces his former team Napoli for the first time since his controversial 90 million euro move to Juventus as the two sides renew their bitter rivalry in Serie A. (SOCCER-ITALY, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Mexican Formula One Grand Prix

Ferrari set to challenge Mercedes title rivals for pole

MEXICO CITY - Ferrari, with Sebastian Vettel fastest in practice, threaten to throw a spanner in the works as Mercedes title rivals Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton prepare for another qualifying duel ahead of what could be a championship decider. (MOTOR-F1-MEXICO/ (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

TENNIS

WTA Finals, Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore (to 30)

WTA Finals set for intriguing semi-final matchups

SINGAPORE - Defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska takes on world number one Angelique Kerber in a blockbuster semi-final after Svetlana Kuznetsova faces Dominika Cibulkova at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. (TENNIS-WOMEN/FINALS (PIX), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by John O'Brien, 450 words)

GOLF

WGC-HSBC Champions, Shanghai (to 30)

McIlroy looking to reel in Matsuyama at Sheshan

SHANGHAI - World number three Rory McIlroy will try to close a six-shot gap on Japanese leader Hideki Matsuyama, as reigning champion Russell Knox bids to maintain his strong start in round three of the $9.5 million tournament at the Sheshan International Golf Club. (GOLF-WGC/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, 400 words)

CRICKET

Bangladesh v England, 2nd test, Dhaka (to Nov 1)

England resume on 50-3 on second day

DHAKA - Joe Root and Moeen Ali resume England's first innings on 50 for three on day two of the second and final test against Bangladesh after 13 wickets fell on the opening day at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/ (PIX), expect throughout, 400 words)

India v New Zealand, 5th ODI, Visakhapatnam

India, New Zealand meet in series decider

The fifth and final one-day international is a series decider with India and New Zealand tied at 2-2. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 300 words)

Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka, first test (to Nov. 2)

Zimbabwe mark 100th test at start of Sri Lanka series

HARARE - Zimbabwe will play their 100th test match in the first of two contests against Sri Lanka at the Harare Sports Club, hoping to add to their 11 wins since their first outing in the format against India in 1992. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE, expect by 1600 GMT /12PM ET, 300 words)

NBA

Cavs visit Raps in East final rematch

LeBron James and the reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Toronto Raptors in rematch of last season's Eastern Conference final while the Golden State Warriors try to rebound from a blowout season-opening loss when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans in two of the eight games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Streaking Oilers visit Canucks

The streaking Edmonton Oilers seek their fifth consecutive victory when they visit the Vancouver Canucks while the Chicago Blackhawks try to close in on the Central Division lead in two of the six games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Ian Ranson)