Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

BASEBALL

Cubs win Game Five to stay alive

CHICAGO - The Chicago Cubs kept alive their World Series hopes by beating the Indians 3-2 in Game Five at Wrigley Field on Sunday to send the best-of-seven Major League Baseball championship back to Cleveland. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX) moved with sidebars to follow, by Larry Fine and Steve Keating, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

We'll have all the latest news plus follow-ups on the weekend's Premier League action. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect throughout)

CRICKET

England face tougher task in India after Bangladesh misery

MUMBAI - If England's plight over two tests in Bangladesh is anything to go by, they face an even grimmer prospect over the next couple of months when they take on the world's number one side India in a five-match series in similar spin-friendly conditions. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)

Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka, first test (to Nov 2)

Zimbabwe looking to make inroads on third day

HARARE - Zimbabwe resume on 88-1 on the third day looking to make inroads into Sri Lanka's 449-run lead after the visitors scored 537 in their first innings at the Harare Sports Club. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/, expect by 1530 GMT /11:30 AM ET, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Mexican Formula One Grand Prix

MEXICO CITY - Lewis Hamilton won the Mexican Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday, his landmark 51st career victory cutting Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg's overall lead to 19 points and keeping the German waiting for a first title. (MOTOR-F1-MEXICO/ (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

North American Sports

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)

(Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)