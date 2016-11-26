Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):
MOTOR RACING
Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix
Pole the goal for Hamilton and Rosberg
ABU DHABI - Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton and title favourite Nico Rosberg fight for a pole position that would boost the championship hopes of either Mercedes driver ahead of Sunday's decisive race. (MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX), expect by 1415 GMT/9:15 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words).
SOCCER (1500 unless stated)
Premier League
Burnley v Manchester City (1230)
Hull City v West Bromwich Albion
Leicester City v Middlesbrough
Liverpool v Sunderland
Swansea City v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1730)
Leaders Chelsea look to stretch winning streak
LONDON - Leaders Chelsea, chasing a seventh straight league victory, host Tottenham Hotspur, who are looking to rebound from their midweek Champions League exit, while second-placed Liverpool face a Sunderland side who have climbed off the bottom of the table with back-to-back wins. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1730 GMT/12:30 AM, by Ian Chadband, 650 words)
La Liga
Malaga v Deportivo Coruna (1200)
Real Madrid v Sporting Gijon (1515)
Espanyol v Leganes (1730)
Sevilla v Valencia (1945)
Real Madrid seek pre-Clasico boost against Sporting Gijon
BARCELONA - Real Madrid host Sporting Gijon hoping to maintain their four-point advantage at the top of La Liga before taking on arch rivals and closest challengers Barcelona in next week's 'Clasico', while third-placed Sevilla host struggling Valencia. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1715 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
Bundesliga (1430)
Cologne v FC Augsburg
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hoffenheim
Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund
FC Ingolstadt 04 v VfL Wolfsburg
Hamburg SV v Werder Bremen
Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen (1730)
Bayern desperate for points to close gap to leaders Leipzig
BERLIN - Bayern Munich are desperate for points when they host Bayer Leverkusen as they look to rediscover their winning form and close the gap to leaders RB Leipzig. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)
Serie A
Torino v Chievo Verona (1700)
Empoli v AC Milan (1945)
Milan look for win at Empoli to stay within reach of Juve
MILAN - AC Milan, joint second with AS Roma, visit lowly Empoli needing a win to keep them in touch with Juventus who start the weekend with a seven-point lead at the top, while Torino host Chievo in the earlier kickoff. (SOCCER-ITALY/), expect from 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)
Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)
Monaco v Olympique Marseille (1610)
Metz v FC Lorient
Nantes v Lille
Girondins Bordeaux v Dijon FCO
Montpellier HSC v AS Nancy-Lorraine
Caen v En Avant de Guingamp
Asian Champions League final, second leg
Al Ain and Jeobunk clash for Asian Champions League glory
Abu Dhabi - South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors take a 2-1 lead over Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates into the second leg of the Asian Champions League final in Abu Dhabi. (SOCCER-ASIA/CHAMPIONS, expect by 1700 GMT/12:00 PM ET 400 words)
CRICKET
Australia South Africa, third test, Adelaide (to 28)
Khawaja 138 not out as Australia look to build lead
ADELAIDE - Australia resume on 307-6 against South Africa looking to bat as long as possible to build on their 48-run lead in the day-night test. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX), expect from 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 400 words)
New Zealand v Pakistan, 2nd test (to 29)
New Zealand's Tim Southee and Neil Wagner ripped the heart out of Pakistan's batting to leave the visitors struggling at 76 for five at the close of play on the second day of the second test. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, moved, 400 words)
India v England, third test
Rejigged England side take on redoubtable India
MOHALI - An injury-depleted England will need their rejigged batting order to fire as they chase a series-levelling victory against a formidable India team at the Punjab Cricket Association stadium. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Amlan Chakraborty, 450 words)
TENNIS
Davis Cup final
Croatia and Argentina clash in pivotal Davis Cup doubles
ZAGREB - Croatia and Argentina lock horns in Saturday's potentially pivotal doubles with their delicately balanced Davis Cup final deadlocked at 1-1 following the opening day's singles.(TENNIS-DAVIS/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words)
GOLF
World Cup of Golf, Melbourne (to 27)
Denmark lead by three at Kingston Heath
MELBOURNE - Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen and Thorbjorn Olesen shot a sizzling 60 in the second round fourballs to take a three-shot lead heading into the third round foursomes. (GOLF-WORLDCUP/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, 300 words)
RUGBY
Italy v Tonga (1400)
England v Argentina (1430)
Scotland v Georgia (1430)
Ireland v Australia (1730)
Wales v South Africa (1730)
France v New Zealand (2000)
France look for revenge, England aim to stay unbeaten
LONDON/PARIS - France host New Zealand a year after their humiliating 62-13 defeat by in the World Cup quarter-finals, while England, unbeaten in 2016, host Argentina as the autumn internationals series resumes with six matches. (RUGBY UNION-HOMETEAM/, expect throughout, 400 words)
Wales hope to take advantage of crisis-torn Springboks
CARDIFF - Wales, under pressure after a disappointing year, aim to capitalise on South Africa's problems and end the year with a victory over a team they have beaten only twice in 31 tests stretching back 110 years. (RUGBY UNION-WALES/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)
NBA
Streaking Warriors set for Lakers rematch
The Golden State Warriors try to extend the league's longest active win streak to 10 games when they travel to Los Angeles to take on a Lakers team they demolished 149-106 on Wednesday. The San Antonio Spurs, winners of six straight games, bid to keep pace in the competitive Western conference when they visit the surging Boston Celtics in one of 15 games on the schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 1000 words)
