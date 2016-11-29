Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

We look ahead to the weekend's Premier League matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

CRICKET

India v England, 3rd test (to 30)

England bat for survival, India sniff victory

MOHALI - England, reeling at 78-4, will have to conjure up something extraordinary to save the third test while India will attemp to wrap up the match inside four days and go 2-0 up in the series. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 500 words)

NBA

Cavs visit Bucks looking for fifth straight win

The NBA's leading scorer Kyrie Irving and LeBron James lead the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers into Milwaukee Bucks where the Eastern conference leaders will chase a fifth straight win in one of six games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0300 GMT/10 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NHL

Young guns clash in Edmonton

Edmonton's Connor McDavid, the NHL's leading scorer, and Toronto's Auston Matthews, a candidate for rookie of the year, clash in a battle of young guns in one of 12 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)

(Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)