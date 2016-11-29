Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):
SOCCER
Premier League
We look ahead to the weekend's Premier League matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)
CRICKET
India v England, 3rd test (to 30)
England bat for survival, India sniff victory
MOHALI - England, reeling at 78-4, will have to conjure up something extraordinary to save the third test while India will attemp to wrap up the match inside four days and go 2-0 up in the series. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 500 words)
NBA
Cavs visit Bucks looking for fifth straight win
The NBA's leading scorer Kyrie Irving and LeBron James lead the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers into Milwaukee Bucks where the Eastern conference leaders will chase a fifth straight win in one of six games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0300 GMT/10 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
NHL
Young guns clash in Edmonton
Edmonton's Connor McDavid, the NHL's leading scorer, and Toronto's Auston Matthews, a candidate for rookie of the year, clash in a battle of young guns in one of 12 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)