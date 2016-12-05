Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

SOCCER

FIFA

Blatter to learn result of appeal against six-year ban

ZURICH - Disgraced former FIFA president Sepp Blatter will learn the result of his appeal against his six-year ban from football for ethical violations when the Court of Arbitration for Sport announces its verdict. (SOCCER-FIFA/BLATTER (PIX, TV), expect at 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Premier League

Middlesbrough v Hull City (2000)

Struggling Boro chase third league win of season

LONDON - Middlesbrough, who have won only two league games all season, take on fellow strugglers Hull City in a relegation encounter. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-MID-HUL/, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

We will also bring you the latest team news and reaction following the weekend's Premier League fixtures. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/ expect throughout, 300 words)

GOLF

Woods' return a mixed bag

Tiger Woods' return to competition after an absence of nearly 16 months was a mixed bag, though the former world number one said he had a great week simply competing at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. (GOLF-HERO/WOODS moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 540 words)

NFL

Luck on Colts' side against Jets

Andrew Luck is expected to return as quarterback after missing a game due to concussion when he leads the Indianapolis Colts (5-6) against the New York Jets (3-8). (FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ-IND/ expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

Slumping Cavs in Eastern showdown against red-hot Raptors

Defending NBA champions Cleveland try to snap a rare three-game skid when they visit the red-hot Toronto Raptors, winners of six in a row, with top spot in the Eastern Conference up for grabs in one of 11 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Pittsburgh looks to gain on Rangers

Stanley Cup champions Pittsburgh go for their third straight victory when they host Ottawa in one of four games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ expect by 0330 GMT/10:30 PM ET, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)