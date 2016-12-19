Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

Everton v Liverpool (2000)

Liverpool aim to close on leaders with win at Everton

Liverpool can move up to second place within six points of leaders Chelsea with a win at mid-table local rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Monday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

CRICKET

Australia survive scare to beat Pakistan in series opener

A relieved Australia captured Pakistan's last two wickets to win a captivating first day-night test in Brisbane by 39 runs on Monday but the touring side won huge admiration for their dogged fourth innings resistance. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)

Smith the most relieved after huge scare

The relief was palpable in all of Australia's players after they survived a huge scare to defeat Pakistan by 39 runs in the first test, but none would have felt more it more than captain Steve Smith. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/SMITH, expect by 0700 GMT/2 PM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

Pakistan look forward to second round at Boxing Day test

Pakistan head into the second Boxing Day test trailing 1-0 in the series but with renewed confidence in their batting and resolve after pushing Australia to the brink in the series-opener in Brisbane (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/PAKISTAN, expect by 0800 GMT/3 PM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

India v England, fifth test, Chennai (to 20)

Nair eyes maiden century, India target first innings lead

CHENNAI - India's Karun Nair will fancy his maiden test century as the hosts seek to first erase an 86-run deficit against England and take a significant first innings lead when the fourth day's play begin. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect throughout, 400 words)

NFL

Redskins try to stay in playoff contention

The Carolina Panthers are a pale shadow of the team that went to the Super Bowl last season but they still have enough talent to worry a Washington Redskins team seeking to stay in the hunt for a wild-card playoff berth. (FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-CAR/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

Bulls try to avoid fourth straight loss

Dwyane Wade and the 13-13 Chicago Bulls seek to put a three-game skid behind them when they meet the 14-15 Detroit Pistons in one of five games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Flyers seek to get back on winning track

Two days after their 10-game winning streak ended, the Philadelphia Flyers try to get back on track when they host the Nashville Predators in one of five games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

