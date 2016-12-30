Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

SOCCER

English Premier League

We will have the latest news ahead of this weekend's fixtures. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-HOME TEAM/, expect throughout, 300 words)

The Klopp and Pep show is perfect year-end treat

It is the perfect year-ending treat: Liverpool versus Manchester City, two Premier League title challengers brimful of attacking, pass-and-move brio and full of goals duelling at high pace at one of England's noisiest and most storied venues. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-MCI/PREVIEW (SHOWCASE), moved, by Ian Chadband, 650 words)

CRICKET

Australia v Pakistan, second test (to 30)

Lyon triple strike as Australia sense blood

MELBOURNE - Off-spinner Nathan Lyon captured three wickets as Pakistan slumped to 91 for five on the fifth afternoon of the second test, a collapse that put Australia on target for a series-clinching victory. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect throughout, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

South Africa v Sri Lanka, first test (to 30)

Home team on verge of victory

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa - South Africa need five wickets to secure victory after Sri Lanka provided dogged resistance to move to 240 for five on the fourth day. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, moved, 400 words)

NBA

Thunder try to quieten Grizzlies

Triple-double phenomenon Russell Westbrook leads the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder (20-12) against the charging Memphis Grizzlies and center Marc Gasol, winners of four straight, in one of six games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0615 GMT/1:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

GOLF

Woods will have 'at least one win' next year, says Begay

As Tiger Woods celebrates his 41st birthday on Friday after competing only once over the past 16 months due to chronic back problems, his long-time friend Notah Begay III predicts a triumphant 2017 PGA Tour campaign for the former world number one. (GOLF-WOODS/BEGAY (INTERVIEW), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 600 words) (Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)