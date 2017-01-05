Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

CRICKET

Australia v Pakistan, third test (to 7)

Australia make the breakthrough in Sydney

SYDNEY - Australia broke Pakistan's dangerous third-wicket partnership to reduce the tourists to 177 for three, still 361 runs in arrears, at tea on a rain-disrupted third day of the third and final test. The hosts lead the series 2-0. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

South Africa v Sri Lanka, second test, third day (to 6)

South Africa need six wickets to win series

CAPE TOWN - South Africa have two days remaining and need only six more wickets to clinch a comprehensive second test and series victory, as Sri Lanka, on 130-4, chase a target of 507. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect from 1030 GMT/5:30 AM ET, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Brisbane International (to 8)

Nadal, Raonic, Muguruza headline action

Former world number one Rafa Nadal will lock horns with Mischa Zverev in a battle of southpaws while top seed Milos Raonic begins his campaign against Argentine Diego Schwartzman. Fourth seed Garbine Muguruza spearheads action in the women's section. (TENNIS-BRISBANE/, expect by 1300 GMT/8 ET, 350 words)

WTA: Auckland Classic (to 7)

Hopman Cup, Perth (to 8)

Both copy on merit

SOCCER

Aubameyang among finalists for African Footballer of Year

ABUJA - The 2015 African Footballer of the Year, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is one of three candidates for the 2016 award, with Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane the other finalists at the annual Confederation of African Football awards. (SOCCER-AFRICA/, expect by 2330 GMT/6:30 PM ET, 300 words)

NBA

Rockets shoot for sixth straight win

The Houston Rockets (27-9) shoot for their sixth straight win when they host Russell Westbrooke and the Oklahoma City Thunder in a showdown between two teams seemingly bound for the playoffs in the competitive Western Conference. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-OKC/, expect by 0500 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Raptors try to keep Jazz quiet

The Toronto Raptors try to stay in contact with East-leading Cleveland when they host the Utah Jazz in one of eight games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NHL

Blue Jackets go for record 17th straight win

The Columbus Blue Jackets will match the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins' all-time record for successive National Hockey League victories if they dispatch the powerful Washington Capitals. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-CBJ/, expect by 0400 GMT/11 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Minnesota seek bounce-back against Sharks

After having their winning streak ended at 12 games by the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Minnesota Wild (23-9-4) seek to get back on the victory train when they visit the San Jose Sharks. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

GOLF

Day back in action as Spieth defends in Hawaii

World number one Jason Day returns to action after more than three months out undergoing rehab on his injured back, while Jordan Spieth defends his title against a stellar field that also includes Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama at the PGA Tour's season-opening SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0500 GMT/12 AM ET, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)