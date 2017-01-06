Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

SOCCER

FA Cup third round

West Ham United v Manchester City (1955)

LONDON - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will get his first taste of English football's most famous cup competition when his side visit West Ham United in an all-Premier League tie. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

CRICKET

Australia v Pakistan, third test (to 7)

Warner fireworks stretch Australia's advantage

SYDNEY - David Warner clubbed the second fastest half century in test cricket to help Australia to 117 for one at tea on the fourth day of the third test on Friday, giving the hosts an overall lead of 340 as they target a 3-0 series sweep. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

New Zealand v Bangladesh, 2nd T20

Munro blasts ton as NZ clinch series

Colin Munro became the third New Zealand player to score a Twenty20 international century as his side secured a 47-run victory and wrapped up their three-match series against Bangladesh with a game to spare. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, moved, 300 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Brisbane International (to 8)

Wawrinka, Nishikori, Muguruza in action

Three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka will take on surprise quarter-finalist Kyle Edmund, while Kei Nishikori will face local wildcard Jordan Thompson in the last eight. Fourth seed Garbine Muguruza headlines women's action. (TENNIS-BRISBANE/, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, 350 words)

WTA: Auckland Classic (to 7)

Hopman Cup, Perth (to 8)

Both copy on merit

NBA

Raptors try to keep Jazz quiet

The Toronto Raptors try to stay in contact with East-leading Cleveland when they host the Utah Jazz in one of eight games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NHL

Minnesota seek bounce-back against Sharks

After having their winning streak ended at 12 games by the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Minnesota Wild (23-9-4) seek to get back on the victory train when they visit the San Jose Sharks. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

GOLF

Walker strikes the lead in Hawaii

Jimmy Walker, who notched his second career PGA Tour win in Hawaii, could be on track for another success in the island state after taking a two-shot, first-round lead at the SBS Tournament of Champions on Thursday. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)