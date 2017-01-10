Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

FIFA expected to expand World Cup to 48 teams

ZURICH - Soccer's governing body FIFA is expected to approve plans to expand the World Cup finals from 32 to 48 teams when its decision-making council meets on Tuesday. (SOCCER-FIFA/WORLDCUP (TV, PIX), expect from 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, By Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Beckham's move to MLS still felt 10 years later

Wednesday marks the 10th anniversary of David Beckham's signing with the Los Angeles Galaxy. We look at the impact one of the planet's most recognizable athletes had on Major League Soccer with a four-part package consisting of a look at Beckham fast-tracking the league to respectability, how he was both a gift and curse for the Galaxy, an interview with the man who orchestrated the blockbuster signing, and a factbox on the impact he has had on MLS. (SOCCER-USA-BECKHAM/ (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Frank Pingue, 585 words)

See also: (SOCCER-USA-BECKHAM/LAG, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Jahmal Corner, 644 words) (SOCCER-USA-BECKHAM/LEIWEKE, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 700 words) (SOCCER-USA-BECKHAM/ (FACTBOX), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, 230 words)

African Nations Cup

We continue the countdown to the African Nations Cup finals, which begin in Gabon on Saturday, with all the latest news. (SOCCER-NATIONS/COUNTRY, expect throughout)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Sydney International (to 14)

Early exit for Kerber in Sydney

SYDNEY - Angelique Kerber's preparations for next week's Australian Open suffered a setback on Tuesday with the German world number one going down in straight sets to Russian teenager Daria Kasatkina in the second round of the Sydney International. (TENNIS-WOMEN/SYDNEY, moved with updates to follow, 400 words)

ATP: Auckland Classic

WTA: Hobart International

All on merit

CYCLING

PALMA, Mallorca - Team Sky riders prepare for the new season at their training camp in Mallorca, although it is in danger of being overshadowed by an ongoing UK Anti-Doping investigation into the team and British Cycling. Team boss Dave Brailsford will hold his pre-season media briefing at the team's camp. (CYCLING-SKY/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

NBA

Streaking Celtics visit rival Raptors

The Boston Celtics try to win a season-high fifth consecutive game and move into a share of top spot in the Atlantic when they visit the division-leading Toronto Raptors. (BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-BOS/, expect by 0340 GMT/10:40 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Cavs, Warriors try to pad conference leads

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors each to pad their respective lead atop the Eastern and Western Conferences when the former visit the Utah Jazz and the latter host the Miami Heat in two of the nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

McDavid's Oilers try to tame division-leading Sharks

NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers host the San Jose Sharks in a clash of teams battling for top spot in the Pacific division while the Chicago Blackhawks host the Detroit Red Wings in a clash of Original Six rivals in two of the seven games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

