Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

Everton v Manchester City (1330)

Manchester United v Liverpool (1600)

Manchester versus Merseyside on Super Sunday

Liverpool aim to close the gap on leaders Chelsea to five points but face a tough task at arch-rivals Manchester United whose neighbours City visit Everton trying to boost their title hopes. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Ian Chadband, 600 words)

La Liga

Valencia v Espanyol (1100)

Celta Vigo v Alaves (1515)

Granada CF v Osasuna (1730)

Sporting Gijon v Eibar (1730)

Sevilla v Real Madrid (1945)

Unbeaten Real look to open gap with Sevilla

MADRID - La Liga leaders Real Madrid, on a record unbeaten run of 40 games in all competitions, visit title challengers Sevilla hoping to open a seven-point gap over Jorge Sampaoli's side, who they knocked out of the King's Cup in midweek. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

Cagliari v Genoa (1130)

Lazio v Atalanta Bergamo

Napoli v Pescara

Sampdoria v Empoli

Sassuolo v Palermo

Udinese v AS Roma

Fiorentina v Juventus (1945)

Juventus face tricky visit to unpredictable Fiorentina

MILAN - Serie A leaders Juventus will hope to catch Fiorentina off guard in Turin, while second-placed AS Roma, four points off top spot, visit Udinese. (SOCCER-ITALY/, (PIX) expect from 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Nice v Metz (1400)

Caen v Olympique Lyon (1600)

Olympique Marseille v Monaco (2000)

Ligue 1 leaders Nice welcome Metz, Monaco at Marseille

PARIS - Leaders Nice host Metz, while second-placed Monaco travel to Olympique de Marseille. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect from 1600 GMT/11 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

African Nations Cup finals (to Feb 5)

Algeria v Zimbabwe (1600)

Senegal v Tunisia (1900)

Favourites begin bid for Cup success

FRANCEVILLE, Gabon - Two of the tournament favourites make their Group B bow with Algeria facing Zimbabwe followed by a potentially tougher match for Senegal against former champions Tunisia. (SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX), expect from 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

TENNIS

Australian Open (to 29)

Nadal, Kerber preview action at Melbourne Park

MELBOURNE - Former champion Rafa Nadal and women's holder Angelique Kerber are among leading players facing the media at Melbourne Park on the eve of the year's first grand slam. (TENNIS-OPEN/PLAYER (PIX), expect throughout, by Nick Mulvenney and Ian Ransom, 400 words)

CRICKET

New Zealand v Bangladesh, 1st test (to 16)

New Zealand have chance to pull off unlikely win

WELLINGTON - New Zealand captured three late wickets on Sunday as the hosts gave themselves a sniff of an unlikely victory against Bangladesh in the first test at the Basin Reserve. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, moving shortly, 400 words)

Australia add Swepson, Agar for India tour

MELBOURNE - Australia have included uncapped Mitchell Swepson and recalled Ashton Agar in a four-man spin-bowling unit for the test tour of India, part of a versatile squad they hope can turn the tide of their recent results in the country.(CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/SQUAD, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

Australia v Pakistan, second ODI (from 0320)

Pakistan searching for first win of Australia tour

MELBOURNE - Pakistan are still searching for their first win on their tour of Australia after being whitewashed in the preceding test series and going down in the first of the five one-day international series in Brisbane. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, 300 words)

India v England, first ODI (from 0800)

Kohli starts stint as India's ODI captain

PUNE, India - India begin a new era under Virat Kohli, who was appointed limited-overs captain after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down. England, who lost the test series 4-0, hope for a change of fortune in the first of three one-day internationals. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii

Final-round action in the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)

European Tour: South African Open, Johannesburg

Storm chaser McIlroy in South African Open contention

JOHANNESBURG - World number two Rory McIlroy is three shots behind leader Graeme Storm from England going into the final round of the European Tour's South African Open at the Glendower Golf Club. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, 300 words)

NFL

Top-seeded Cowboys look to cool off Packers

The NFC top-seeded Dallas Cowboys and their rookie one-two punch of quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott aim to outscore the red-hot Green Bay Packers and elite signal caller Aaron Rodgers, winners of seven in a row, in their divisional playoff showdown. (FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-GB/, expect by 0115 GMT/8:15 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Chiefs host Roethlisberger-led Steelers in AFC clash

The Kansas City Chiefs, who led the NFL in turnovers, host the explosive Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with a trip to next week's American Football Conference (AFC) championship at stake. (FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-PIT/, expect by 0515 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Best of West in high-powered showdown

The Chicago Blackhawks (27-13-5) host the hot Minnesota Wild and Eric Staal in a showdown between the two top teams in the Western Conference in one of four games on the National Hockey League schedule. ( (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

Rockets aim for win against lowly Nets

The Houston Rockets (31-11) figure to get back on track after two straight losses when they visit New York to take on the NBA-worst Brooklyn Nets (8-31). (BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-HOU/ , expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Knicks-Raptors, Bucks-Hawks in playoff scramble

The New York Knicks (18-22), battling to make the playoffs, visit the strong Toronto Raptors (26-13), while the Milwaukee Bucks (20-18) and Atlanta Hawks ( 22-17) fight for playoff positioning in the tight Eastern Conference in two of seven games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/12:00 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

ATHLETICS

Kenyan athletes discuss efforts to wipe out doping

ELDORET, Kenya - Leading Kenyan athletes and experts meet to work on an initiative that the authorities hope will eradicate doping in the East African nation, which has been plagued by a series of scandals in the sport. (SPORT-DOPING/KENYA, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Isaack Omulo, 400 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)