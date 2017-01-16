Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

TENNIS

Australian Open (to 29)

Murray, Kerber kick off opening day action at Melbourne Park

MELBOURNE - Top seed Andy Murray and women's champion Angelique Kerber are in action as the year's first grand slam kicks off at Melbourne Park. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Nick Mulvenney, Ian Ransom and Melanie Burton, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

We follow up the weekend's Premier League action with all the latest news and transfer developments. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/)

Serie A

Torino v AC Milan

AC Milan, Torino look to regain momentum in Serie A clash

MILAN - Torino and AC Milan will both hope to regain some of the momentum they have lost in recent games as they meet in Serie A. (SOCCER-ITALY/ expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 200 words)

African Nations Cup finals (to Feb 5)

Ivory Coast v Togo (1600)

DR Congo v Morocco (1900)

Ivory Coast begin defence of African crown

OYEM, Gabon - Holders Ivory Coast begin their title defence in the Group C opener against Togo followed by a meeting of two former champions when Democratic Republic of Congo play Morocco at the newly-built stadium in Gabon's equatorial jungle region. (SOCCER-NATIONS/, expect from 1800 GMT /1 PM ET, 400 words)

NFL

Packers beat Cowboys in playoff thriller

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was left with a few seconds and one shot at winning it and that was enough as Green Bay's 51-yard field goal at the gun gave them a 34-31 playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. (FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-GB/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Steelers beat Chiefs in AFC clash

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not spend much time in the end zone at Arrowhead Stadium in Sunday night's AFC divisional round game against the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, it was the home team that scored the game's only touchdowns. (FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-PIT/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CRICKET

Hosts NZ record unlikely victory over Bangladesh in 1st test

WELLINGTON - Kane Williamson seized New Zealand's run chase by the scruff of the neck to lead his side to an improbable seven-wicket victory against Bangladesh on the final day of the first test at the Basin Reserve on Monday. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, moved with update to follow, 400 words)

Chase grandmaster Kohli does it again

NEW DELHI - These days there is hardly anything that Virat Kohli cannot achieve with his bat and the India captain masterminded yet another successful chase in Sunday' runfeast against England to enhance his second innings reputation. (CRICKET-INDIA/KOHLI (PIX), expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii

Thomas wins in record style in Hawaii

Justin Thomas overcame a slow start for a second straight day before five birdies in seven holes helped him wrap up a wire-to-wire victory in record style at the Sony Open in Honolulu, Hawaii on Sunday. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)