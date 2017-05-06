Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

ATHLETICS

Kipchoge runs quickest marathon in just over two hours

MONZA - Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon time at the Monza circuit in Italy on Saturday, crossing the line in two hours and 24 seconds but missing out on an attempt to break the two-hour barrier. (ATHLETICS-MARATHON/BREAKING2 (PIX, TV), moved with updates to follow, by Mark Bendeich, 142 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1130)

Bournemouth v Stoke City (1400)

Burnley v West Bromwich Albion (1400)

Hull City v Sunderland (1400)

Leicester City v Watford (1400)

Swansea City v Everton (1630)

Manchester City aim to draw level on points with Liverpool

LONDON - Manchester City, the only top four team in Premier League action on Saturday, will be eager to beat Crystal Palace as they look to draw level on points with third-placed Liverpool. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1315 GMT/9:15 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 500 words plus sidebars)

We will also bring you all the latest news ahead of our showcase game between Arsenal and Manchester United on Sunday and leaders Chelsea at home to Middlesbrough on Monday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

La Liga

Sporting Gijon v Las Palmas (1100)

Atletico Madrid v Eibar (1415)

Barcelona v Villarreal (1630)

Granada CF v Real Madrid (1845)

Villarreal test Barcelona title ambitions

BARCELONA - Champions Barcelona face a Villarreal side who have won five of their last six games and taken 14 points off the top four sides in Spain this season. Barca are looking to cling onto their slender lead at the top of La Liga over Real Madrid, who visit already relegated Granada. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1830 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Serie A

Napoli v Cagliari (1600)

Juventus v Torino (1845)

Juventus close in on title

MILAN - Serie A leaders Juventus host neighbours Turin knowing with a win, coupled with a draw for second-placed AS Roma at AC Milan on Sunday, would hand them their sixth successive title with three games to spare. (SOCCER-ITALY/(PIX), expect by 1750 GMT/1:50 PM ET, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich v SV Darmstadt 98 (1330)

Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim (1330)

Borussia Moenchengladbach v FC Augsburg (1330)

Eintracht Frankfurt v VfL Wolfsburg (1330)

FC Ingolstadt 04 v Bayer Leverkusen (1330)

Hertha Berlin v RB Leipzig (1630)

Dortmund and Hoffenheim chase Champions League berth

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund host Hoffenheim as both teams battle it out for control of third spot and a place in next season's lucrative Champions League group stage with three matches left in the season. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1515 GMT/11:15 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Paris St Germain v Bastia (1500)

AS Nancy-Lorraine v Monaco (1800)

En Avant de Guingamp v Dijon FCO (1800)

FC Lorient v Angers SCO (1800)

Lille v Metz (1800)

Toulouse v Caen (1800)

RUGBY

Super Rugby (week 11)

Melbourne Rebels v Lions, Melbourne (0500)

Waikato Chiefs v Queensland Reds, New Plymouth (0735)

NSW Waratahs v Auckland Blues, Sydney (0945)

Sharks v Western Force, Durban (1305)

Bulls v Canterbury Crusaders, Pretoria (1515)

Jaguares v Sunwolves, Buenos Aires (2140)

Ngatai returns after year out due to concussion

WELLINGTON - One test All Blacks centre Charlie Ngatai will return to Super Rugby as the Waikato Chiefs host the Queensland Reds in New Plymouth, with the home side looking to continue their push for the playoffs. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/CHIEFS, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, 400 words)

We will also move brief reports of all matches over the round (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/HIGHLIGHTS)

Crusaders aim to tame Bulls

PRETORIA – The unbeaten Canterbury Crusaders from New Zealand take aim at a 10th Super Rugby victory in a row when they tackle the under-perfoming Bulls of South Africa at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/BULLS, expect by 1715 GMT/1:15 PM ET, 300 words)

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia

Quintana starts quest for Giro-Tour double

Nairo Quintana starts a daunting quest for a career-defining Giro-Tour de France double when he takes on fierce competition on the Italian roads. Stage two is a hilly 208-kilometre route from Olbia to Tortoli. (CYCLING-GIRO/(TV), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

HORSE RACING

Kentucky Derby

Classic Empire early favourite for Kentucky Derby

Classic Empire, at 4-1, is the narrow early line favorite in the opener of the U.S. Triple Crown for three-year-old thoroughbreds, followed by Always Dreaming and McCracken at 5-1 with Irish War Cry a 6-1 choice in the 20-horse field. (HORSERACING-KENTUCKY/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

OLYMPICS

AOC chief John Coates survives Roche challenge

SYDNEY - John Coates survived a threat to his long reign over the Australian Olympic Committee when he comfortably beat Danni Roche in a ballot at the body's annual general meeting to be re-elected president. (OLYMPICS-AUSTRALIA/(PIX, TV), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words) (Asia desk editor: John O'Brien)