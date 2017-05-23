(removes Wilander item from French Open package) Reuters sports schedule at 0700 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

Europa League

United and Ajax hold news conferences ahead of final

STOCKHOLM - Manchester United and Ajax Amsterdam inspect the pitch at the Friends Arena and also hold news conferences ahead of Wednesday's Europa League final between the former European champions. (SOCCER-EUROPA-FINAL/, expect throughout, 400 words)

Lisbon Lions celebrate 50th anniversary of European triumph

GLASGOW - Celtic were the first British side to win the European Cup when they beat favourites Inter Milan 50 years ago to ensure Jock Stein's team of almost entirely local lads wrote their names into folklore. We look at the 1967 triumph in the context of Scottish football's modern day decline and interview right back Jim Craig. (SOCCER-CELTIC-LIONS/ and SOCCER-CELTIC-LIONS/CRAIG (INTERVIEW), by Simon Evans, 500 words)

Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg

Guangzhou face Antlers in China v Japan battle

HONG KONG - A two-legged clash between Guangzhou Evergrande and Kashima Antlers, the champions of East Asian powerhouses China and Japan, is the highlight of the round of 16 of Asia's premier club competition. (SOCCER-ASIA/ACL, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Michael Church, 400 words)

TENNIS

French Open preview package

Murray low on form and confidence ahead of French Open

LONDON - World number one Andy Murray is enduring one of his worst runs of form as the French Open approaches and unless he can rediscover his spark he looks unlikely to match his run to last year's final. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/MURRAY, moved, by Martyn Herman, 700 words)

American journeyman Sandgren set for dream Grand Slam debut

A man named Tennys from Tennessee was surely always destined to become a tennis player. It has taken a while for Tennys Sandgren to make the breakthrough but he will make his Grand Slam debut at the French Open after prevailing in the U.S. Wildcard Challenge. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/SANDGREN, moved, by Martyn Herman, 800 words)

A day in the life of court manager Bruno Slastan

PARIS - Courts manager Bruno Slastan tells Reuters what it's like to prep and maintain a clay court at the French Open. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/COURTS, moved, by Julien Pretot, 350 words)

MOTOR RACING

Alonso talks about Indy 500 quest

NEW YORK – Two-times Formula One champion Fernando Alonso, who was fifth fastest in qualifying as a rookie for Sunday’s Indy 500, talks to Reuters about his preparations, impressions and anxieties ahead of the test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (MOTOR-INDY-INDY500/ALONSO (INTERVIEW, TV), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 450 words)

Pole sitter Dixon talks about Indy 500 preparations

TORONTO – Indianapolis 500 pole winner and four-times IndyCar champion Scott Dixon talks to Reuters ahead of Sunday’s Indy 500 where he will seek his second victory at the sprawling 2.5 mile speedway and first since 2008. (MOTOR-INDY-INDY500/DIXON (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Frank Pingue, 400 words)

NBA

Cavs look to bounce back against Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who blew a 21-point third-quarter lead in their Game Three loss to Boston, look to bounce back against the visiting Celtics and claim a 3-1 lead in the East Finals. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Penguins aim to wrap up Stanley Cup Finals berth

The Pittsburgh Penguins can clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Finals with a road win against the Ottawa Senators in Game Six of their best-of-seven. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Kershaw draws Cards in quest for eighth win

Los Angeles Dodgers’ ace Clayton Kershaw (7-2) goes for his eighth win of the season against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals and Lance Lynn (4-2) in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to 28)

Dumoulin leads Quintana heading into stage 16

Dutchman Tom Dumoulin is the overall leader from Colombian Nairo Quintana heading into stage 16 when the peloton faces three daunting ascents during a 222km ride from Rovetta to Bormio. (CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

