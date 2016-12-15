Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Club World Cup

Real eye Club World Cup final spot

YOKOHAMA - European champions Real Madrid, unbeaten in their last 35 games, play Mexican side Club America for a place in Sunday's Club World Cup final against Kashima Antlers. (SOCCER-CLUB/, expect by 1230 GMT/7:30 AM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Premier League

We continue the build-up to the weekend's Premier League matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

We will move a preview at 1400 GMT/9:AM ET, 400 words)

CRICKET

Australia v Pakistan, first test, Brisbane (to 19)

Pakistan grab two late wickets to stall Australia

Pakistan's bowlers took two quick wickets to slow Australia's charge after the home side's openers dominated the opening session of the day-night first test at the Gabba.(CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, moved with updates to follow , 400 words)

India v England, fifth test (16-20)

Kohli, Cook preview Chennai dead rubber

CHENNAI - India captain Virat Kohli and his English counterpart Alastair Cook will address media ahead of the fifth and final test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The hosts have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, 400 words)

BOXING

Veteran Hopkins looks to end stellar career in grandiose style

Boxing great Bernard Hopkins, who defended the middleweight title a record 20 times from 1995 to 2005 and has never been knocked out, intends to "overdo" himself when he ends a stellar career of extraordinary longevity at the iconic Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday. (BOXING-HOPKINS/, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 470 words)

NBA

Warriors set for clash with visiting Knicks

Two-times reigning league Most Valuable Players Stephen Curry and the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors host Latvian Kristaps Porzingis and a New York Knicks team that have won six of their last eight games. (BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-NYK/, expect by 0645 GMT/1:45 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Spurs visit Suns with eye on top spot

The second-place San Antonio Spurs try to close in on the Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors when they visit the Phoenix Suns while the Milwaukee Bucks try to snap a three-game skid at the Chicago Bulls in two of the five games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NFL

Seahawks battle lowly Rams

The NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks, coming off a devastating loss to Green Bay and eager to improve ahead of the playoffs, host the struggling division rival Los Angeles Rams who will be playing their first game under new head coach John Fassel in the opening game of Week 15 National Football League action. (FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-LAR/, expect by 0515 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

(Asia desk editor: Sudipto Ganguly)