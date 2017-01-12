Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

We bring you the latest news ahead of this weekend's fixtures which include the clash between arch rivals Manchester United against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

GOLF

European Tour: South African Open, Johannesburg (to Jan 15)

McIlroy headlines cast at SA Open

JOHANNESBURG - World number two Rory McIlroy headlines a field which also includes Nick Faldo and Ernie Els at the European Tour's South African Open that starts at the Glendower Golf Club in Johannesburg.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Sydney International (to 14)

Bouchard faces Konta, Radwanska meets Strycova

SYDNEY - Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard will face Sydney-born British number one Johanna Konta, while second seed Agnieszka Radwanska takes on unseeded Czech veteran Barbora Strycova on semi-finals day in Sydney.

ATP: Auckland Classic

WTA: Hobart International

CRICKET

New Zealand v Bangladesh, 1st test

Bangladesh hold advantage after weather-affected first day

WELLINGTON - Persistent rain and bad light affected much of the opening day's play of the first test between New Zealand and Bangladesh with the visitors handily placed on 154 for three after being asked to bat on a green Basin Reserve wicket.

South Africa v Sri Lanka, third test, first day (to Jan 16)

South Africa seek clean sweep

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa are looking to complete a clean-sweep in their home series against Sri Lanka with victory in the third and final test at The Wanderers in Johannesburg, where stalwart batsman Hashim Amla is expected to reach his century of appearances.

MOTOR RACING

Autosport International Show, Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, England - Pirelli motorsport director Paul Hembery will be among the familiar Formula One figures attending the Autosport show. We will have stories and news through the day.

NBA

LeBron leads Cavs into clash with Trail Blazers

LeBron James and the reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers try to pad their lead atop the Eastern Conference when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers.