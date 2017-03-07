Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

Champions League, round of 16, second leg (1945)

Arsenal v Bayern Munich

Napoli v Real Madrid

Napoli face monumental task at home to Real

ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu.

Arsenal face mission impossible at home to Bayern

LONDON - Arsenal host Bayern Munich knowing they must produce the biggest second-leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh straight exit at the last 16 stage after being thrashed 5-1 in the first leg.

Champions League previews

Reus-less Dortmund still brimming with confidence for Benfica

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund are counting on their attacking form, despite the absence of injured Marco Reus, to reverse a 1-0 first-leg deficit when they host Benfica for their Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday.

Chinese clubs can be brand leaders, says Lagardere boss

LONDON - A Chinese club could one day be a bigger brand than Manchester United and it is only a matter of time before the Super League (CSL) challenges the English Premier League for world domination, according to leading sports marketer Andrew Georgiou.

CRICKET

India v Australia, second test (to 8)

India look to stretch lead on fourth day

BENGALURU - Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will resume the fourth day for India on 213-4 against Australia with the hosts looking to add to their second-innings lead of 126 in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, first test, Galle (to 11)

Sri Lanka bank on home advantage against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka have won their last five home tests and, despite their struggles on the road, should have enough to get past Bangladesh in the two-test series.

MOTOR RACING

Pre-season testing revs up in Catalunya

BARCELONA - Formula One's second and final pre-season test starts at the Circuit de Catalunya outside Barcelona with teams still closely guarding their secrets before the opening race in Australia on March 26. All eyes will be on champions Mercedes, still looking like the team to beat, and rivals Ferrari and Red Bull for any signs of performance gains.

OLYMPICS

Swiss Olympic committee decides on 2026 winter bid

ITTIGEN, SWITZERLAND - The Swiss Olympic committee will decide whether launch a bid for Sion to host the 2026 Winter Olympics.

BASEBALL

Major League Commissioner talks in World Baseball Classic

TOKYO - Major League Baseball Commissioner, Rob Manfred, holds a news conference ahead of the World Baseball Classic games in Tokyo.

World Baseball Classic (to 22)

WBC heats up in Seoul, Tokyo

The World Baseball Classic revs up the action on Day Two of the 16-team event as Israel look to consolidate their opening game upset of South Korea when they play Taiwan, with the nightcap of the Seoul Pool A doubleheader pitting a desperate Korean team against last year's semi-finalists the Netherlands. Japan launches Pool B play in Tokyo against baseball power Cuba.

NBA

Spurs, Rockets tangle in Texas showdown

The San Antonio Spurs, winners of seven straight, take on the high-scoring Houston Rockets in a Texas showdown in one of 12 contests on the National Basketball Association schedule.

BOXING

Mayweather holds news conference

LONDON - Retired champion Floyd Mayweather and promoter Frank Warren hold a news conference, with continuing talk of a possible bout between the 40-year-old American and Irish mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor.