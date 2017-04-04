Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

GOLF

Masters contenders prepare for year's first major

AUGUSTA, Georgia - We continue our build-up to this week's U.S. Masters at Augusta National, the first of the year's four majors, where American world number one Dustin Johnson, Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson are among those scheduled to hold news conferences. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Steve Keating, Ed Osmond, Frank Pingue and Rory Carroll, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League (1845 unless stated)

Burnley v Stoke City

Leicester City v Sunderland

Watford v West Bromwich Albion

Manchester United v Everton (1900)

Ibrahimovic back for United, Sunderland visit Leicester

LONDON - Fifth-placed Manchester United host Everton with top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic available again after suspension, while bottom side Sunderland have a tough trip to resurgent champions Leicester City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

La Liga (1930 unless stated)

Athletic Club v Espanyol (1730)

Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad

Real Betis v Villarreal

Atletico host Sociedad looking to close gap on Barca

MADRID - Atletico Madrid can cut the gap on second-placed Barcelona to five points with a win over visiting Real Sociedad, who are fifth, while Villarreal will aim to boost their European hopes when they visit lowly Real Betis. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Bundesliga (1800)

Cologne v Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund v Hamburg SV

Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich

Werder Bremen v Schalke 04

Bayern look to stretch lead at Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich visit third-placed Hoffenheim knowing a win would put them a provisional 16 points clear at the top, while Borussia Dortmund, who are fourth, host lowly Hamburg. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

Italian Cup semi-final second leg

AS Roma v Lazio (1845)

Napoli bid to overturn deficit against holders Juve

ROME - Napoli will try to overturn a 3-1 deficit against holders Juventus when they host the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. (SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-JUV/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

French Cup quarter-finals

Frejus(IV) v En Avant de Guingamp (1600)

Monaco v Lille (1900)

Monaco tackle Lille for place in French Cup semis

PARIS - Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco face mid-table Lille in the French Cup quarter-finals after fourth-tier Frejus take on En Avant de Guingamp in the early kickoff. (SOCCER-FRANCE/CUP, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

SPORTS CONFERENCE

Olympic bid cities make presentations

AARHUS, Denmark - The SportAccord conference includes presentations from the two remaining 2024 Olympic bid cities - Los Angeles and Paris - amid speculation the International Olympic Committee could decide to award both the 2024 and the 2028 Olympics at its session in September. (SPORT-CONFERENCE/ (PIX, GRAPHIC), expect throughout, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Yankees bid for first win behind Sabathia

CC Sabathia seeks to get the New York Yankees their first win of the season at the Tampa Bay Rays while Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals try to hang another loss on the Chicago Cubs in two of eight games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NBA

Streaking Warriors bid for 12th win in row

The Golden State Warriors chase a 12th consecutive win when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit and Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook seeks to tie Oscar Robertson's 1962 record for triple-doubles in a season when the Thunder are home to Milwaukee in one of 13 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Bruins hoping to avoid Lightning strike

The Boston Bruins, currently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, risk a five-game winning streak when the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are in danger of missing the playoffs, visit in one of the 13 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

