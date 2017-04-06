Soccer-China reveals player levy level ahead of transfer window
HONG KONG, June 14 - China's top soccer clubs have until Sunday to respond to plans to introduce a transfer levy in an attempt to curb spiralling expenditure on overseas players.
GOLF
U.S. Masters (to 9)
World number one Johnson doubtful for Masters after freak fall
AUGUSTA - World number one Dustin Johnson's participation in the U.S. Masters this week is in doubt after he injured his back in a freak accident, his manager David Winkle said on Wednesday. (GOLF-MASTERS/JOHNSON (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 300 words)
AUGUSTA, Georgia - The 81st edition of the U.S. Masters gets underway at Augusta National with red-hot world number one Dustin Johnson an injury doubt and Rory McIlroy looking to complete a career grand slam. (GOLF-MASTERS/ PIX, TV, GRAPHIC, expect throughout, by Steve Keating, Ed Osmond, Frank Pingue and Rory Carroll)
ATHLETICS
Integrity remit is 'momentous' step, says Howman
WELLINGTON - The establishment of the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is a "momentous" move for athletics and could form a template for other sports to follow, inaugural chairman David Howman said on Thursday. (ATHLETICS-HOWMAN/ (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 0630 GMT/2.30 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 377 words)
Former Olympic champion Pearson back in world championships frame
MELBOURNE - Olympic 100 metres hurdles gold medallist Sally Pearson talks to Reuters about her path to the world championships in London after the Australian's confidence-building win in the national trials (ATHLETICS-AUSTRALIA/PEARSON (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 0800 GMT / 4 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)
MOTOR RACING
Chinese Formula One Grand Prix
Ferrari drivers in the media spotlight
SHANGHAI - Australian Grand Prix winner Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari team mate Kimi Raikkonen are in the media spotlight with both appearing in the main news conference at the Shanghai circuit. (MOTOR-F1-CHINA/, (PIX), expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Abhishek Takle, 400 words)
We will also have stories from around the paddock.
SOCCER
Premier League
Chelsea win but Tottenham keep the title race alive
LONDON - Chelsea ticked off three more points in their Premier League title quest with a 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Wednesday but Tottenham Hotspur's Houdini-like 3-1 win at Swansea means the race is far from over. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX), moved, by Martyn Herman, 582 words)
We will have all the latest news ahead of this weekend's fixtures, which include Chelsea's trip to Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur's home clash against Watford. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/, expect throughout)
CRICKET
Indian Premier League (to May 21)
(CRICKET-INDIA/IPL, copy on merit)
Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, second Twenty20
(CRICKET-IT20-LKA-BGD/, copy on merit) (Asia desk editor: John O'Brien)
MADRID, June 14 Spanish soccer champions Real Madrid said on Wednesday they were confident their star player Cristiano Ronaldo, who faces accusations of committing tax fraud in the country, acted legally.
June 14 Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea forward Son Heung-min broke his right arm during his nation's World Cup qualifying defeat by Qatar in Doha on Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.