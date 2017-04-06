Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

GOLF

U.S. Masters (to 9)

World number one Johnson doubtful for Masters after freak fall

AUGUSTA - World number one Dustin Johnson's participation in the U.S. Masters this week is in doubt after he injured his back in a freak accident, his manager David Winkle said on Wednesday. (GOLF-MASTERS/JOHNSON (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 300 words)

AUGUSTA, Georgia - The 81st edition of the U.S. Masters gets underway at Augusta National with red-hot world number one Dustin Johnson an injury doubt and Rory McIlroy looking to complete a career grand slam. (GOLF-MASTERS/ PIX, TV, GRAPHIC, expect throughout, by Steve Keating, Ed Osmond, Frank Pingue and Rory Carroll)

ATHLETICS

Integrity remit is 'momentous' step, says Howman

WELLINGTON - The establishment of the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is a "momentous" move for athletics and could form a template for other sports to follow, inaugural chairman David Howman said on Thursday. (ATHLETICS-HOWMAN/ (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 0630 GMT/2.30 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 377 words)

Former Olympic champion Pearson back in world championships frame

MELBOURNE - Olympic 100 metres hurdles gold medallist Sally Pearson talks to Reuters about her path to the world championships in London after the Australian's confidence-building win in the national trials (ATHLETICS-AUSTRALIA/PEARSON (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 0800 GMT / 4 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

MOTOR RACING

Chinese Formula One Grand Prix

Ferrari drivers in the media spotlight

SHANGHAI - Australian Grand Prix winner Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari team mate Kimi Raikkonen are in the media spotlight with both appearing in the main news conference at the Shanghai circuit. (MOTOR-F1-CHINA/, (PIX), expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Abhishek Takle, 400 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

SOCCER

Premier League

Chelsea win but Tottenham keep the title race alive

LONDON - Chelsea ticked off three more points in their Premier League title quest with a 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Wednesday but Tottenham Hotspur's Houdini-like 3-1 win at Swansea means the race is far from over. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX), moved, by Martyn Herman, 582 words)

We will have all the latest news ahead of this weekend's fixtures, which include Chelsea's trip to Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur's home clash against Watford. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/, expect throughout)

CRICKET

Indian Premier League (to May 21)

(CRICKET-INDIA/IPL, copy on merit)

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, second Twenty20

(CRICKET-IT20-LKA-BGD/, copy on merit) (Asia desk editor: John O'Brien)