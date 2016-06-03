Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

TENNIS

Djokovic away from main court in French semi-final

PARIS - World number one Novak Djokovic plays Austrian tyro Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals on Court Suzanne Lenglen as holder Stan Wawrinka has Centre Court honours when he faces Andy Murray. Serena Williams is the favourite against Dutch danger woman Kiki Bertens (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), play starts at 1100GMT/7 AM ET, by Pritha Sarkar, Julien Pretot and John Stonestreet, 600 words)

NBA

Bench lift Warriors to first blood in Finals series

OAKLAND, California - The Golden State Warriors needed a big lift from their bench to down the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-89 in the NBA Finals opener in Oakland. (NBA-FINALS/WARRIORS, moved, 400 words)

SOCCER

Euro 2016

We will bring you all the latest news in the buildup to the start of the tournament in France on June 10. (SOCCER-EURO-COUNTRY/)

FRANKFURT - Kosovo, accepted as members by both FIFA and UEFA last month, will play their first officially-recognised full international when they meet Faroe Islands. (SOCCER-KOSOVO/, 300 words, expect at 2100 GMT)

African Nations Cup

Djibouti v Tunisia (1530)

Mauritania v Cameroon (1700)

Libya v Morocco (1900)

Cameroon chase berth in Nations Cup finals

NOUAKCHOTT - An away win for Cameroon against Mauritania will see them become the third country to qualify for next year's African Nations Cup finals. (SOCCER-AFRICA/NATIONS, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 250 words)

OLYMPICS

Olympic refugee team on IOC agenda

LAUSANNE - The International Olympic Committee hears progress on the make up of its refugee Olympic team for this year's Rio de Janeiro Games. (OLYMPICS-REFUGEE/, stories throughout, by Karolos Grohmann)

Fortified by fortnight of extremes, India's Phogat eyes Rio redemption

NEW DELHI - Vinesh Phogat could not hold back the tears as she emerged from a fortnight of fluctuating fortunes with a gold medal around her neck and an Olympic berth in her possession at Istanbul's Bagcilar Sport Complex last month. (OLYMPICS-RIO/WRESTLING-INDIA, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio (to 5)

Power hitter Johnson sets pace at Muirfield Village

Long-hitting American Dustin Johnson takes a one-shot lead into the second round at Muirfield Village after opening with a superb eight-under-par 64. Australian world number one Jason Day carded a 66 while second-ranked American Jordan Spieth returned a 70. (GOLF-PGA/, expect first lead by 2330 GMT/7.30 PM ET, 400 words)

European Tour: Nordea Masters, Stockholm (to 5)

British trio in six-way tie for lead

STOCKHOLM - British trio Marc Warren, Andrew Johnston and Scott Henry are in a six-way tie for the lead on 67 with Florian Fritsch of Germany and French pair Clement Berardo and Sebastien Gros going into the second round. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 200 words)

LPGA Tour: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, New Jersey (to 5)

Lewis eyes rare hat-trick of LPGA Classic titles

American world number six Stacy Lewis, champion in 2012 and 2014, launches her bid for a record-equalling third victory at the event in the opening round on the Bay Course at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect end-of-day lead by 2330 GMT/7.30 PM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

Tri-nation series, West Indies (to 26)

Depleted Windies launch tournament against South Africa

Hosts West Indies, who are missing batsman Chris Gayle and all-rounders Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo and Darren Sammy, will take on South Africa at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana in the opening match of the triangular one-day international tournament. (CRICKET-TRINATIONS/, expect by 0130 GMT/9.30 PM ET, 300 words) (Asia duty editor: John O'Brien)