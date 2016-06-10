Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

SOCCER

European Championship

France v Romania (1900)

Les Bleus open Euro 2016 hoping to shake off the blues

PARIS - Twice European champions France kick off their campaign against outsiders Romania with the hosts desperate for a ray of sunshine after being hit by strikes, floods and scandals in the build-up. (SOCCER-EURO-FRA-ROM/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT / 5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot

Divided loyalties as Switzerland face Albania

LENS, France - Switzerland may get a taste of their own medicine on Saturday when they meet an Albania side featuring several players who benefited from the highly-acclaimed Swiss youth set-up. (SOCCER-EURO-ALB-SWI/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Wales may need 'Plan B' if Bale misfires v Slovakia

BORDEAUX, France - Wales must find a way of avoiding an over-dependence on Gareth Bale if they are to make progress at their first major international tournament for 58 years, starting with Saturday's opening Group B match against Slovakia. (SOCCER-EURO-WAL-SVK/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Steve Tongue, 400 words)

Temptation of draw might stymie England and Russia

MARSEILLE, France - England and Russia are the big beasts of Group B and although each would love a winning start when they meet on Saturday, the fear of losing could well become all-pervading and lead to a cagey encounter. (SOCCER-EURO-ENG-RUS/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

Copa America (to 26th)

Lionel Messi returns from injury as Argentina look to guarantee their place in the quarter-finals of the Copa America with a second consecutive win against unfancied Panama on Friday, while Chile and Bolivia, both of whom lost their opening games, will seek redemption in an intriguing encounter in Foxborough. (SOCCER-COPA (WRAPUP 1, PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Warriors try to bounce back in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - The champion Golden State Warriors, looking to rebound from a blowout loss in Game Three, take a 2-1 series lead into a pivotal Game Four against LeBron James and the host Cleveland Cavaliers in the best-of-seven NBA Finals. (NBA-FINALS/ (PIX), expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by Frank Pingue, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Tomlin on tap for Indians against Mariners

Right-hander Josh Tomlin (8-1) is scheduled to start in search of his ninth victory of the year for Cleveland as the American Central-leading Indians meet the Seattle Mariners, who are expected to send right-hander Nathan Karns (5-2) to the mound in one of nine games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour

FedEx St. Jude Classic, Memphis (to 12)

Johnson one off the pace at TPC Southwind

Long-hitting American Dustin Johnson, the 2012 champion, heads into the second round at the TPC Southwind just one stroke off the lead after opening with a four-under-par 66. Fan favourite Phil Mickelson trails by five shots. (GOLF-PGA/, expect end-of-day lead by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 350 words)

LPGA Tour

Women's PGA Championship (to 12)

Canadian teenager Henderson looks to extend lead

Brooke Henderson holds a two-stroke lead heading into the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Washington. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

U.S. Open at brutal Oakmont rich in storylines

We look ahead to next week's U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania, the second of the year's four majors, with an eight-part package that includes an overall preview, features on defending champion Jordan Spieth, five-times major winner Phil Mickelson and the difficulty of the Oakmont layout. We also include a factbox on the championship. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 780 words)

Also moving at 1700 GMT/1 PM ET:

(GOLF-OPEN/OAKMONT, in by Andrew Both, 660 words)

(GOLF-OPEN/MICKELSON (INTERVIEW), by Larry Fine, 660 words)

(GOLF-OPEN/SPIETH, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 690 words)

(GOLF-OPEN/COURSE, 84 words)

(GOLF-OPEN/CHAMPIONS, 380 words)

(GOLF-OPEN/STATISTICS, 600 words)

(GOLF-OPEN/FACTS (FACTBOX), 640 words)

U.S. Open groupings to be announced

Groupings are scheduled to be announced by the United States Golf Association for the first two rounds where American world number two Jordan Spieth will defend the title he clinched by one shot last year at Chambers Bay. (GOLF-OPEN/DRAW, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)

MOTOR RACING

Canadian Formula One Grand Prix practice

Hamilton and Rosberg limber up for another battle

MONTREAL - Mercedes team mates and title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, the championship leader, limber up in practice for what could be another tough race on Sunday. (MOTOR-F1-CANADA/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 AM ET, by Ian Gordon, 400 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

South Africa v Ireland

Emotional homecoming for South Africa-born Stander

CAPE TOWN - South Africa face Ireland in the first test at Newlands with CJ Stander controversially playing for the Irish against the land of his birth. (RUGBY UNION-SAFRICA/, expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 300 words)

Ireland captain holds news conference

CAPE TOWN - Ireland captain Rory Best talks to reporters after the captain's run at Newlands on Friday before the first test against South Africa. (RUGBY UNION-IRELAND/, expect by 1500 GMT / 11 AM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 300 words)

CRICKET

England v Sri Lanka third test (to 13)

Bairstow the key as England look to push on

LONDON - England resume on 279 for six with Jonny Bairstow 107 not out after Sri Lanka bowled well to restrict the hosts in excellent batting conditions on the first day at Lord's. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect by 1215 GMT/8:15 ET, by Ed Osmond, 400 words) (Asia duty editor: Ian Ransom)