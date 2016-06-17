Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

DOPING

IAAF Council votes on whether to lift Russia's ban

VIENNA - Russia will find out on Friday if athletics' world governing IAAF will lift the country's ban after an independent report from WADA revealed widespread state-sponsored doping, although the IOC must still decide if the Russians can compete at this year's Rio Olympic Games. (SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA, expect from 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Mark Trevelyan, 600 words)

Also see SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-IAAF plus FACTBOX, moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Gene Cherry and Mitch Phillips

IOC's Coates expects IAAF to retain Russia ban

MELBOURNE - International Olympic Committee vice-president John Coates has branded Russia's anti-doping agency and athletics body as "rotten to the core" and believes the country's athletes will remain banned from competing at international events. (OLYMPICS-RIO/COATES (PIX, TV), moved, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

Australian Tallent gets London gold four years later

MELBOURNE - Australian Jared Tallent will be presented with the gold medal in the 50km walk in Melbourne four years after he finished runner-up at the London Games behind a Russian drug cheat. (OLYMPICS-MEDAL/TALLENT (PIX, TV), expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 300 words)

SOCCER

European Championship, France (to July 10)

Group E

Italy v Sweden (1300) Toulouse

Group C

Czech Republic v Croatia (1600) Saint-Etienne

Spain v Turkey (1900) Nice

We will have reports on the above games and all the latest from the rest of the competing nations, including news conferences, injury updates and match previews. (SOCCER-EURO-COUNTRY/ (PIX), expect throughout)

U.S. down Ecuador to reach Copa semi-finals

The United States survived a late onslaught to beat Ecuador 2-1 and advance to the semi-finals of the Copa America for the first time since 1995 after a pulsating and sometime fractious match in Seattle. (SOCCER-COPA-USA-ECU/ (PIX), moved, 300 words)

NBA

Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game Seven

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers took another step in their historic comeback attempt with a 115-101 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday to force a once-unthinkable decisive seventh game to the NBA Finals. (NBA-FINALS/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Frank Pingue, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

European Formula One Grand Prix practice

Drivers have first taste of new Baku street circuit

BAKU - Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and other drivers get to grips with the new Baku street circuit that hosts Azerbaijan's first grand prix this weekend. (MOTOR-F1-EUROPE/, expect by 1100GMT/7 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock

GOLF

U.S. Open (to 19)

Landry sets early pace at weather-hit Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania - PGA Tour rookie Andrew Landry, one stroke ahead at three-under par, will line up a 10-foot birdie putt on his final hole when the weather disrupted opening round resumes at rain-sodden Oakmont Country Club. Defending champion Jordan Spieth trails by four shots and 2011 winner Rory McIlroy by seven with only nine players having completed the full 18 holes. (GOLF-OPEN/, expect first story by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 450 words)

LPGA: Meijer LPGA Classic Grand Rapids, Michigan (to 5)

Veteran Davies joint leader at Blythefield

English veteran Laura Davies is part of a five-way tie for the lead starting the second round at Blythefield Country Club, with this year's two major winners, Brooke Henderson and Lydia Ko, two shots behind on a crowded leaderboard. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 300 words)

RUGBY

Australia and England prepare for Melbourne battle

MELBOURNE - Australia coach Michael Cheika speaks on the eve of the second test against England, which the hosts must win to avoid a series defeat. (RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, 400 words) (Duty Editor: John O'Brien)