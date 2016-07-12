Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

GOLF

British Open (to 17)

Spieth, McIlroy and Willett discuss Troon plans

TROON, Scotland - World number three Jordan Spieth, fourth-ranked Rory McIlroy and U.S. Masters champion Danny Willett are among the players due to host news conferences as the build-up continues to Thursday's opening round, (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Tony Jimenez and Larry King, 400 words)

McDowell keen to improve mediocre British Open record

TROON, Scotland - Former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell is disappointed with a return of two top-10 finishes from 12 previous British Open appearances and is looking to make amends at Royal Troon this week. (GOLF-OPEN/MCDOWELL (INTERVIEW), expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 600 words)

SOCCER

With Euro 2016 done and dusted, attention turns to club football as teams prepare for the new season. We will bring you all the latest team and transfer news. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)

Major League Soccer

Dallas visit Seattle in clash of top versus bottom

League leaders FC Dallas, unbeaten at home, will fancy their chances when they visit a slumping Seattle Sounders team rooted to the foot of the Western Conference. (SOCCER-MLS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

MLB All Stars battle in Midsummer Classic

Chicago White Sox ace Chris Sale and San Francisco Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto take the mound for the American League and National League in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in San Diego to determine which league has home field advantage in the World Series. (BASEBALL-ALLSTAR/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France

New generation taking over in the peloton

LA MASSANA, Andorra - A new generation of professional riders is emerging intent on breaking with old habits in the peloton and doing things their own way, according to Frenchman Romain Bardet. (CYCLING-TOUR/BARDET (INTERVIEW, PIX), moving at 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 650 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)