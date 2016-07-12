Soccer-Middlesbrough sign Algeria midfielder Guedioura
Feb 1 Middlesbrough have signed Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura from fellow Premier League side Watford on a 2-1/2 year deal for an undisclosed fee, the North East club said on Tuesday.
Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):
GOLF
British Open (to 17)
Spieth, McIlroy and Willett discuss Troon plans
TROON, Scotland - World number three Jordan Spieth, fourth-ranked Rory McIlroy and U.S. Masters champion Danny Willett are among the players due to host news conferences as the build-up continues to Thursday's opening round, (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Tony Jimenez and Larry King, 400 words)
McDowell keen to improve mediocre British Open record
TROON, Scotland - Former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell is disappointed with a return of two top-10 finishes from 12 previous British Open appearances and is looking to make amends at Royal Troon this week. (GOLF-OPEN/MCDOWELL (INTERVIEW), expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 600 words)
SOCCER
With Euro 2016 done and dusted, attention turns to club football as teams prepare for the new season. We will bring you all the latest team and transfer news. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
Major League Soccer
Dallas visit Seattle in clash of top versus bottom
League leaders FC Dallas, unbeaten at home, will fancy their chances when they visit a slumping Seattle Sounders team rooted to the foot of the Western Conference. (SOCCER-MLS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 300 words)
BASEBALL
MLB All Stars battle in Midsummer Classic
Chicago White Sox ace Chris Sale and San Francisco Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto take the mound for the American League and National League in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in San Diego to determine which league has home field advantage in the World Series. (BASEBALL-ALLSTAR/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
CYCLING
Tour de France
New generation taking over in the peloton
LA MASSANA, Andorra - A new generation of professional riders is emerging intent on breaking with old habits in the peloton and doing things their own way, according to Frenchman Romain Bardet. (CYCLING-TOUR/BARDET (INTERVIEW, PIX), moving at 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 650 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)
LONDON, Jan 31 Mercurial David Luiz shrugged off a painful knee to conjure up a moment of cheeky magic at Anfield on Tuesday as he again showed why Chelsea re-signed the Brazilian last summer.
Jan 31 The prospect of another doomed Arsenal title challenge reared its head at a disgruntled Emirates Stadium on Tuesday as Arsene Wenger could only look on gloomily from the stands while his team succumbed to a potentially calamitous defeat by Watford.