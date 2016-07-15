Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

GOLF

British Open (to 17)

Mickelson takes three-shot lead into second round

TROON, Scotland - Five-times major winner Phil Mickelson tees off at 0725 GMT as he takes a three-stroke lead over fellow American Patrick Reed and Martin Kaymer of Germany into the second round of golf's oldest major. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Tony Jimenez and Larry King, 600 words)

PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, Alabama (to 17)

Cabrera, Vegas share lead at Barbasol

Two-time major champion Angel Cabrera and Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas take a one-shot lead into the second round at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail where a group of seven golfers are sitting one shot of the pace. (GOLF-PGA/BARBASOL, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 200 words)

LPGA: Marathon Classic (to 17)

Ko two shots back of co-leaders

World number one and former champion Lydia Ko heads into the second round of the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio, in a tie for seventh place and two shots back of South Koreans Kim Hyo-joo and Mirim Lee and Japan's Haru Nomura. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 200 words)

SOCCER

We will bring you all the latest team and transfer news from across the European leagues ahead of the new season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)

RUGBY

Auckland Blues v NSW Waratahs, Auckland (0735)

Reds v Melbourne Rebels, Brisbane (0940)

Sharks v Sunwolves, Durban (1700)

Blues could proves Waratahs spoilers

The New South Wales Waratahs need to beat the Auckland Blues, and preferably with a bonus point, to put pressure on the ACT Brumbies for the Australian conference title, while Tana Umaga's side can finish their season on a high with successive victories over the Brumbies and Waratahs. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/BLUES, expect by 0945 GMT/5:45 AM ET, 350 words)

Sharks can seal quarterfinal spot

DURBAN - The Sharks can seal the third and final quarter-final place from the Africa conferences at King's Park on Friday with victory over Japanese visitors the Sunwolves, who have just a single victory in their 14 matches in this year's Super Rugby competition. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/SHARKS, expect by 1900 GMT/3PM ET, 300 words)

We will also move brief reports of all matches over the round (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/HIGHLIGHTS)

OLYMPICS

Pakistan sport hits low point with qualifying debacle

LAHORE, Pakistan - Pakistan's sporting decline has left the vast South Asian nation that once prided itself on producing the world's best hockey and squash players facing up to an Olympics for which none of its athletes have qualified. (PAKISTAN-SPORTS/ (FEATURE, PIX, TV), moved, by Drazen Jorgic, 800 words)

BASEBALL

Nats' ace Strasburg looks to extend perfect start

Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg (12-0) looks to extend his perfect start to the season when he takes the mound versus the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)