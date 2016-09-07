Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

TENNIS

U.S. Open

Serena, Murray and Nishikori seek semi-final berths

NEW YORK - World number one Serena Williams headlines Day 10 action at Flushing Meadows when she faces fifth seed Simona Halep in quarter-final action while second seed Andy Murray battles Japan's Kei Nishikori in men's action (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2000 GMT / 4 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Larry Fine, 400 words)

GOLF

BMW Championship, Carmel, Indiana (8-11)

Day, Johnson and McIlroy in playoff hunt at Crooked Stick

World number one Jason Day, second-ranked Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, fresh from victory at the Deutsche Bank Championship, head a stellar field at Crooked Stick. We preview the third of the PGA Tour's four season-ending playoff events.(GOLF-PGA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 2300 GMT / 7 PM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Tigers try to boost postseason hopes

The Detroit Tigers, in a crowded battle to secure a postseason berth with less than a month to go in the regular season, visit the Chicago White Sox in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)

ATHLETICS

Ayana completes stellar year in Brussels

LONDON - Almaz Ayana will sign off her stellar 2016 season in Brussels on Friday by trying to add the 5,000 metres world record to the incredible 10,000 mark she set at the Rio Olympic Games last month. (ATHLETICS-AYANA/RECORDS, moving at 1200 GMT/8:AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 500 words)

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to 11)

Stage 17

Quintana looks to keep Froome at bay

Nairo Quintana has maintained a lead of more than three minutes over Chris Froome and will hope to hold off the Briton over the last mountain stages (CYCLING-SPAIN/, expect by 1700 GMT/1:PM ET, 250 words)

CRICKET

England v Pakistan Twenty20

England bid to continue limited-overs dominance

The hosts look to finish their international season in style with victory in the one-off Twenty20 game in Manchester after winning the one-day series 4-1. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect by 2100, 300 words) (Asia duty editor: Ian Ransom)