Soccer-Lincoln continue memorable FA Cup journey
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.
Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):
TENNIS
U.S. Open
Serena, Murray and Nishikori seek semi-final berths
NEW YORK - World number one Serena Williams headlines Day 10 action at Flushing Meadows when she faces fifth seed Simona Halep in quarter-final action while second seed Andy Murray battles Japan's Kei Nishikori in men's action (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2000 GMT / 4 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Larry Fine, 400 words)
GOLF
BMW Championship, Carmel, Indiana (8-11)
Day, Johnson and McIlroy in playoff hunt at Crooked Stick
World number one Jason Day, second-ranked Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, fresh from victory at the Deutsche Bank Championship, head a stellar field at Crooked Stick. We preview the third of the PGA Tour's four season-ending playoff events.(GOLF-PGA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 2300 GMT / 7 PM ET, 400 words)
BASEBALL
Tigers try to boost postseason hopes
The Detroit Tigers, in a crowded battle to secure a postseason berth with less than a month to go in the regular season, visit the Chicago White Sox in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)
ATHLETICS
Ayana completes stellar year in Brussels
LONDON - Almaz Ayana will sign off her stellar 2016 season in Brussels on Friday by trying to add the 5,000 metres world record to the incredible 10,000 mark she set at the Rio Olympic Games last month. (ATHLETICS-AYANA/RECORDS, moving at 1200 GMT/8:AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 500 words)
CYCLING
Tour of Spain (to 11)
Stage 17
Quintana looks to keep Froome at bay
Nairo Quintana has maintained a lead of more than three minutes over Chris Froome and will hope to hold off the Briton over the last mountain stages (CYCLING-SPAIN/, expect by 1700 GMT/1:PM ET, 250 words)
CRICKET
England v Pakistan Twenty20
England bid to continue limited-overs dominance
The hosts look to finish their international season in style with victory in the one-off Twenty20 game in Manchester after winning the one-day series 4-1. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect by 2100, 300 words) (Asia duty editor: Ian Ransom)
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.
* Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City enjoy easy wins (Adds late game)
* Gladbach stage comeback to beat Leverkusen (Updates with Gladbach victory)