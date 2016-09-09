Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

TENNIS

U.S. Open, New York (to 11)

Lightly tested Djokovic in semi-finals test at U.S. Open

NEW YORK - Defending champion Novak Djokovic, lightly tested after a walkover and two retirements on his way to the last four at Flushing Meadows, faces Frenchman Gael Monfils, the 10th seed. Japanese sixth seed Kei Nishikori, the 2014 runner-up, goes against Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka in the other semi. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Larry Fine, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Carmel, Indiana (to 11)

Castro leads at weather-plagued playoff event

Robert Castro was among 33 players who completed the rain-delayed first round at Crooked Stick on Thursday, carding seven-under-par 65, while the other 36 players will resume early on Friday in the third of four FedEx Cup playoff events. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Kershaw returns to mound for Dodgers

Three-time National League Cy Young award winner Clayton Kershaw (11-2), out for more than two months with a back injury, is scheduled to return to the mound for the first time since June for the Los Angeles Dodgers as they meet the Miami Marlins in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)

SOCCER

Bundesliga

Bayern visit Schalke in first away trip

BERLIN - Champions Bayern Munich visit Schalke 04 for their first away game of the Bundesliga season, having put six goals past Werder Bremen in their opening game at home. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect at 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

BOXING

Pacquiao's age of 37 gives his trainer cause for concern

LOS ANGELES - Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao will be one month shy of his 38th birthday when he challenges World Boxing Organisation welterweight champion Jessie Vargas in November, a mature boxing age that gives his trainer cause for concern. (BOXING-PACQUIAO/ROACH (INTERVIEW), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 550 words)

RUGBY

Australia v South Africa, Brisbane (10)

Hodge looking to stick boot into Springboks

MELBOURNE - Travelling a long way in a short time, Reece Hodge's rugby career has had a similar trajectory to one of his monster kicks at goal, and impressed Wallabies coach Michael Cheika enough to take a punt on the rookie back against South Africa this weekend. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/AUSTRALIA-HODGE, expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

CRICKET

Australia v Sri Lanka, 2nd T20

Australia out to spoil Dilshan's farewell

Australia recovered from their test whitewash to win the one-day series against Sri Lanka and they will hope to end their disappointing tour by claiming the 20-over series 2-0 in home hero Tillakaratne Dilshan's international swansong. (CRICKET-SRI LANKA/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

CYCLING

Tour of Spain

Froome has final shot at redemption in Vuelta time trial

Tour de France champion Chris Froome looks to strike a blow at Vuelta leader Nairo Quintana in Friday's 19th stage, a 37km individual time trial, which is his best shot at making up the huge three minutes 37 seconds gap to the Colombian. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 ET, by Adriana Garcia, 300 words) (Asia duty editor: Peter Rutherford)