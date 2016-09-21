Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

La Liga (2000 unless stated)

Celta Vigo v Sporting Gijon (1800)

Real Madrid v Villarreal (1800)

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid

Granada CF v Athletic Club

Real Sociedad v Las Palmas

Real Madrid look to extend perfect start, Barca host Atletio

BARCELONA - Leaders Real Madrid, after equalling the La Liga record for consecutive wins, welcome back Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale as they welcome unbeaten Villarreal, while Barcelona host Atletico Madrid with both sides having hit five goals in their previous games. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect from 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Bundesliga (1800)

Bayer Leverkusen v FC Augsburg

Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin

RB Leipzig v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Schalke 04 v Cologne

Werder Bremen v Mainz

Bayern face Hertha in battle for top spot

BERLIN - Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin, the only teams with a perfect record after three matches, clash for top spot in the Bundesliga. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Serie A (1845 unless stated)

Bologna v Sampdoria (1630)

AS Roma v Crotone

Atalanta Bergamo v Palermo

Chievo Verona v Sassuolo

Empoli v Inter Milan

Genoa v Napoli

Juventus v Cagliari

Pescara v Torino

Udinese v Fiorentina

Juventus looking for response after derby defeat

ROME - Champions Juventus bid to bounce back from last weekend's defeat by Inter Milan when they host Cagliari aiming to keep the pressure on early pacesetters Napoli, who travel to Genoa looking to maintain their one-point lead. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 400 words)

Ligue 1 (1700 unless stated)

Angers SCO v Caen

En Avant de Guingamp v FC Lorient

Metz v Girondins Bordeaux

Nantes v St Etienne

Nice v Monaco

Olympique Lyon v Montpellier HSC

Bastia v AS Nancy-Lorraine

Stade Rennes v Olympique Marseille (1900)

Monaco face Nice test, Lyon host Montpellier

PARIS - AS Monaco can re-establish a three-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 by beating Nice away in a match between the division's only two unbeaten sides, while Lyon host Montpellier, and Marseille are at Rennes. (SOCCER-FRANCE (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

League Cup

Third round (all 1845 GMT)

Fulham(II) v Bristol City(II)

Northampton Town(III) v Manchester United

Queens Park Rangers(II) v Sunderland

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Swansea City v Manchester City

West Ham United v Accrington Stanley(IV)

Stoke City v Hull City (1900)

Tottenham Hotspur v Gillingham(III)

Holders Manchester City visit Swansea, United at Northampton

LONDON - Manchester City start their League Cup defence at Swansea City in an all Premier League tie, while local rivals United visit Northampton Town against whom the late George Best scored six goals in an FA Cup tie. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 500 words)

CRICKET

Kohli, Williamson preview series-opener in Kanpur

KANPUR - India captain Virat Kohli and his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson address media on the eve of the first test at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 400 words)

TENNIS

Tennis chief reveals plans for future of sport

LONDON - New International Tennis Federation president David Haggerty reveals his vision for revitalising the sport and its competitions. (TENNIS-ITF/PRESIDENT (INTERVIEW, TV), moved, by Ossian Shine, 600 words)

BASEBALL

Wainwright gets 12th win, has four RBIs

Adam Wainwright, who turned 35 three weeks ago, has shown his age this season and was not at his best, but more than made up for any mound shortcomings with his bat. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved with updates to follow, 1000 words)

GOLF

Tour Championship

Johnson headlines elite field of 30 in season finale

The top 30 players in the FedExCup standings, led by American Dustin Johnson, assemble at iconic East Lake in Atlanta this week for the season-ending Tour Championship, the 2015-16 PGA Tour's fourth playoff event. Johnson and Australian world number one Jason Day will both be seeking a fourth victory this year. (GOLF-PGA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

