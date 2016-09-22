Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

We bring you the latest news ahead of this weekend's Premier League fixtures as well manager and player briefings. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CLUB/ expect throughout, 300 words)

CRICKET

India v New Zealand, 1st test, Kanpur (to 26)

Spin holds key as India take on New Zealand in landmark test

KANPUR - India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against a spin-heavy New Zealand in the first match of the three-test series at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Amlan Chakraborty, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Tour Championship, Atlanta (to 25)

Johnson headlines elite field of 30 in season finale

Top seeds Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed are in the final pairing for the first round of the elite 30-man Tour Championship at East Lake as the PGA Tour's season-ending event kicks off with players in search of the prestigious title as well as the $10 million bonus awarded to the winner of the FedExCup. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

ICE HOCKEY

World Cup of Hockey (to Oct 1)

Russia try to secure berth in World Cup semi-finals

TORONTO Russia can advance to the semi-finals with a victory over Finland in the final Group B game, followed by a clash between the United States and Czech Republic, who have both been eliminated from contention. (ICEHOCKEY-WORLDCUP/, expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

Krueger eyes hockey World Cup and Europa Cup

TORONTO - Ralph Krueger stood at the podium talking hockey but thinking soccer. As chairman of Premiership team Southampton FC, Krueger's mind was on a Europa Cup match against Sparta Prague. As head coach of Team Europe, his focus was on the World Cup of Hockey and his team's tournament opener against the U.S. The possibility of winning trophies at far ends of the sporting spectrum may seem like Hollywood fiction but Krueger could make it a reality. (ICEHOCKEY-WORLDCUP/KRUEGER (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 750 words)

