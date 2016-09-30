Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

GOLF

Ryder Cup

Host the U.S. and holders Europe ready for action

CHASKA, Minnesota - After three days of official practice in cold, wet and finally sunny weather, the 41st Ryder Cup is set to start with the opening foursomes at Hazeltine National where hosts the United States will try to prevent holders Europe from winning the trophy for a fourth successive time. (GOLF-RYDER/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), expect throughout, by Larry Fine, Mark Lamport-Stokes and Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

We bring you the latest news ahead of this weekend's fixtures as well manager and player briefings after the weekend's Premier League matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CLUB/ expect throughout, 300 words)

Dyche can end Burnley's 'yo-yo' status says Robson

BURNLEY, England - Former Burnley striker Jimmy Robson believes manager Sean Dyche is the right man to rid the newly promoted Premier League outfit of their 'yo-yo club' reputation. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/BURNLEY-ROBSON (INTERVIEW), moved, by Claire Bloomfield, 600 words)

CRICKET

India v New Zealand, 2nd test (to Oct 4)

India look to clinch series against gritty New Zealand

KOLKATA - India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first against a New Zealand side playing without their regular skipper Kane Williamson for the second test at Eden Gardens. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect throughout, 400 words)

South Africa v Australia, first ODI, Pretoria

Top ranked Australia face testing series

PRETORIA - Top-ranked Australia begin a five-match one-day international series against hosts South Africa at Centurion, which comes a precursor to a three test series in Australia in November. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

WTA: Wuhan Open (to 1)

Romanian fourth seed Simona Halep takes on Czech Petra Kvitova after Russian veteran Svetlana Kuznetsova's clash with Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova.on semi-final day at the Wuhan Open. (TENNIS-WOMEN/WUHAN, expect by 1800 GMT, 300 words)

ATP: Shenzhen Open (to 2) coverage on merit

Chengdu Open (to 2) coverage on merit

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Malaysian Grand Prix (to Oct. 2)

Mercedes looking strong in pursuit of constructor's title

SEPANG, Malaysia - Championship leader Nico Rosberg led a Mercedes one-two ahead of Lewis Hamilton as the German team dominated the opening practice session for this weekend's Malaysian Grand Prix. Mercedes can wrap up the constructor's crown if results go their way on Sunday. (MOTOR-F1-MALAYSIA/, (PIX) moved with the second session starting at 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by Abhishek Takle, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

European athletics chief discusses European championships

BERLIN - European athletics chief Svein Arne Hansen talks about the inaugural 2018 European sports championships, the bids for the 2022 event and what athletics expects to gain from the new competition. (ATHLETICS-EUROPE/ (INTERVIEW), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

RUGBY

Rugby Championship (round five)

Argentina v New Zealand, Buenos Aires

Pumas build on their belief they can one day beat All Blacks

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina will try to pace themselves looking to finish with more stamina in their quest for a first win over New Zealand in their Rugby Championship test at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/ARGENTINA (PREVIEW, moved, 400 words)

We also moved a match factbox (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/ARGENTINA (FACTBOX)

South Africa v Australia

South Africa, Australia seeking improvement

PRETORIA - A disappointing year for South Africa and Australia will take an even bigger dip for the team that loses their Rugby Championship tussle at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/SAFRICA (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)

We also moved a match factbox (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/SAFRICA (FACTBOX)

(Asia duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)