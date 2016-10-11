UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
* Gladbach stage comeback to beat Leverkusen (Updates with Gladbach victory)
Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):
SOCCER
2018 World Cup qualifiers
Europe (1845 unless stated)
Czech Republic v Azerbaijan
Germany v Northern Ireland
Norway v San Marino
Group E
Kazakhstan v Romania (1600)
Denmark v Montenegro
Poland v Armenia
Group F
Lithuania v Malta
Slovakia v Scotland
Slovenia v England
Rooney benched as England face Slovenia, Germany host Irish
England visit Slovenia with captain Wayne Rooney relegated to the bench and replaced by holding midfielder Eric Dier, while world champions Germany host Northern Ireland as they aim to show they will be title contenders in Russia. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
Asia
Australia v Japan
Iraq v Thailand
Uzbekistan v China
Iran v South Korea
Qatar v Syria
Saudi Arabia v United Arab Emirates
Asia's best soccer rivalry resumes
MELBOURNE - Australia and Japan resume their fierce rivalry for Asian supremacy at Docklands stadium with plenty at stake on the road to Russia (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-AUS-JPN/ (PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)
Group A pacesetters Iran and South Korea meet in Tehran while Qatar and China face fixtures that they need to win to revive their hopes of reaching Russia in 2018. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/ASIA, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)
South America
Argentina without Messi for third match in row
Argentina are at home to Paraguay in a third successive qualifier without their injured talisman Lionel Messi, looking to end a run of two draws with a win in Cordoba before next month's trip to Brazil. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ARG-PRY/ (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/11:00 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 300 words)
Suspended Neymar misses Brazil match in Venezuela
Brazil look to maintain their fine run of form against winless Venezuela although their attempt to win a fourth match running under new coach Tite will have to be done without the suspended Neymar. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-VEN-BRA/ (PIX), expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by Andrew Downie, 300 words)
FIFA Council to discuss Infantino's 48-team World Cup idea
ZURICH - FIFA president Gianni Infantino's controversial proposal for a 48-team World Cup tournament will come under the microscope when the decision makers at soccer's global governing body this week discuss the delayed bidding process for the 2026 finals. (SOCCER-FIFA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)
CRICKET
India v New Zealand, 3rd test (to 12)
India look to bat New Zealand out of contest
INDORE - India, leading New Zealand by 276 runs, return on day four to set the tourists an improbable victory target before unleashing their spinners as they bid for a 3-0 clean sweep at Indore's Holkar stadium. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect throughout, 400 words)
MOTOR RACING
Mercedes celebrate third successive F1 constructor's title
BRIXWORTH, England - Mercedes celebrate their third successive Formula One constructors' world championship with drivers and senior management addressing staff at their factories at Brackley and Brixworth (MOTOR-F1-MERCEDES/ (TV), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)
GOLF
Thompson set to defend title as LPGA returns to Korea
INCHEON, South Korea - Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson and defending champion Lexi Thompson are among the players speaking to the media ahead of the co-sanctioned KEB Hana Bank Championship in South Korea. (GOLF-LPGA/KOREA (PIX), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)
Donald, Fitzpatrick, Wood discuss Grove plans
WATFORD, England - Tournament host Luke Donald and European Ryder Cup duo Matt Fitzpatrick and Chris Wood host news conferences ahead of the British Masters at The Grove that starts on Thursday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 400 words)
TENNIS
Shanghai Masters, Shanghai
Djokovic faces Fognini in the first round
Men's world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays Italy's Fabio Fognini in the second round of the Shanghai Masters. (TENNIS-MEN/SHANGHAI(PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 300 words)
Hong Kong Open, Hong Kong
Kerber to meet Sakkari in the first round
Women's world number one Angelique Kerber of Germany faces Greece's Maria Sakkari in the first round. (TENNIS-WOMEN/HONG KONG (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 300 words)
