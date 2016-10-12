Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

World Cup qualifiers

South America

Argentina ponder failings when Messi is unavailable

Argentina lick the wounds of a shock home defeat by Paraguay and ponder their failings as a team when Lionel Messi can't be with them. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ARG/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/ 12:00 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 300 words)

Brazil beat Venezuela to go top of South American group

Brazil went top of the South American World Cup qualifying group with a 2-0 win over Venezuela in a match played in torrential rain and halted for almost half an hour when the floodlights failed in Merida.(SOCCER-WORLDCUP-VEN-BRA/ (PIX), moved, by Andrew Downie, 300 words)

Premier League

We will also bring you all the latest team news and the managers' press conferences from the major European leagues ahead of this weekend's return to domestic soccer action.

CRICKET

South Africa v Australia, fifth ODI, Cape Town

South Africa chase series white-wash

CAPE TOWN - In-form South Africa are chasing their first series whitewash over Australia in the fifth and final one-day international at Newlands in Cape Town. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

England v Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, Chittagong

Rain threat looms over Chittagong decider

Unseasonal rain could play spoilsport as England take on hosts Bangladesh in the make-or-break third and final one-dayer at Chittagong's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 350 words)

MOTOR RACING

Mercedes drivers celebrate dream team triple

BRIXWORTH, England - Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg took time out from their title battle on Tuesday to join Mercedes bosses and factory staff in celebrating the team's third successive Formula One constructors' world championship. (MOTOR-F1-MERCEDES/ (TV), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

GOLF

British Masters

Westwood, Sullivan, Hatton discuss British Masters plans

WATFORD, England - Ryder Cup duo Lee Westwood and Andy Sullivan and fellow Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, winner of last week's Dunhill Links event, host news conferences on the eve of the British Masters. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

TENNIS

Shanghai Masters, Shanghai

Murray faces Johnson in the second round

World No. 2 Andy Murray resumes his pursuit of top ranked Novak Djokovic in the race to top the ATP rankings when he faces American Steve Johnson in the second round of the Shanghai Masters. (TENNIS-MEN/SHANGHAI(PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 300 words)

Hong Kong Open, Hong Kong

Kerber to meet Chirico in the second round

Women's world number one Angelique Kerber of Germany faces American Louise Chirico in the second round. (TENNIS-WOMEN/HONG KONG (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 300 words)

NHL

Pucks drops on NHL's new season

The puck drops on the National Hockey League's 2016-17 with four games, including a clash between reigning most valuable player Patrick Kane's Chicago Blackhawks and the rival St. Louis Blues followed by Connor McDavid's debut as Edmonton Oilers captain in a game versus the Calgary Flames. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)

