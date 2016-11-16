Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals, London (to 20)

World number one Murray up against Nishikori

LONDON - The spotlight returns to Andy Murray in the race to end the year ranked number one. The Briton will take on Japan's Kei Nishikori looking for a win that could guarantee a semi-final berth while in the late session Marin Cilic takes on Stan Wawrinka with both players looking for their first win. (TENNIS-ATP/ (PIX), expect from 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 350 words)

CRICKET

New Zealand v Pakistan, 1st test

New Zealand and Pakistan put quake worries behind them

The massive earthquake that rattled central New Zealand on Monday will be temporarily put to the background as Kane Willaimson's side host their first test of the summer against a rejuvenated Pakistan team in Christchurch. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, 400 words)

Sri Lanka v West Indies, 2nd ODI

West Indies make debut in ODI tri-series

HARARE - West Indies make their bow in the triangular series in Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club against a Sri Lanka side who easily beat the hosts in the opening game of the seven-match tournament on Monday. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 250 words)

India v England, 2nd test (from 17)

Kohli, Cook preview second test

VISAKHAPATNAM, India - India captain Virat Kohli and England captain Alastair Cook address the media ahead of Thursday's second test. The first test in Rajkot ended in a draw. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect throughout, 400 words)

NBA

Cavs host Raps in East final rematch

LeBron James and the reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers host the Toronto Raptors in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference final in one of the five games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NHL

Streaking Devils try set for clash with Stars

The New Jersey Devils try to push the longest active win streak to five games when they visit the Dallas Stars while the first-place Montreal Canadiens host the Florida Panthers in two of the 13 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

