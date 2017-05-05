Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

SOCCER

Premier League

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (1900)

Spurs visit West Ham looking to pile pressure on Chelsea

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur hope to crank up the pressure on leaders Chelsea with a win at local rivals West Ham United that would take them within one point of top spot at least until Monday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-TOT/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words plus sidebars)

We will also bring you all the latest news and managers' press conferences ahead of this weekend's matches which include our showcase game between Arsenal and Manchester United on Sunday and leaders Chelsea at home to Middlesbrough on Monday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

A-League Grand Final, Sydney (7)

Sydney FC v Melbourne Victory

Video referees, pitch under microscope in A-League decider

A national soccer title could be decided by video review for the first time ever when Sydney FC host Melbourne Victory in the A-League championship decider on Sunday. (SOCCER-AUSTRALIA/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, North Carolina (to 7)

Johnson makes tidy return from back injury

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – World number one Dustin Johnson declared himself ready to challenge for victory after a tidy return to competition left him four strokes behind first-round leader Francesco Molinari at the Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday. (GOLF-WELLSFARGO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby (week 11)

Wellington Hurricanes v Stormers, Wellington (0735)

Cheetahs v Otago Highlanders, Bloemfontein (1700)

Hurricanes look to keep in playoffs picture against Stormers

WELLINGTON - The Wellington Hurricanes have come off the bye and will look to put pressure on the Canterbury Crusaders and Waikato Chiefs against a Stormers side who have been hammered by New Zealand opposition in their lat two matches. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/HURRICANES, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

We will also move brief reports of all matches over the round (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/HIGHLIGHTS)

Highlanders aim to keep run going against Cheetahs

BLOEMFONTEIN – The Otago Highlanders of New Zealand seek a sixth straight Super Rugby victory in a row when they take on the stuttering Cheetahs from South Africa at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/CHEETAHS, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Indianapolis 500 media briefing at McLaren

WOKING, England - Three times Indy 500 winner Dario Franchitti joins McLaren boss Zak Brown and Hulman & Co President Mark Miles to discuss the May 28 race that McLaren F1 driver Fernando Alonso will take part in for the first time. (MOTOR-INDY-MCLAREN/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia

Quintana starts quest for Giro-Tour double

Nairo Quintana starts a daunting quest for a career-defining Giro-Tour de France double when he takes on fierce competition on the Italian roads. Stage one is a 203-km route from Alghero to Olbia. (CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV), by Julien Pretot, 4900 words)

ATHLETICS

Diamond League

Women's Olympic 800 metres trio meet again in Doha

DOHA - Castor Semenya, Francine Niyonsaba and Margaret Wambui, the three medallists in the women's 800 metres at last year's Olympics, meet again while Justin Gatlin, silver medallist in the men's 100 last year, gets his season underway at the Doha Diamond League meeting. (ATHLETICS-DOHA/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

CRICKET

Windies bowl out Pakistan for 81 to win second test

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel plundered five wickets as they scored a stunning victory by bowling out Pakistan for 81 on the final day of the second test in Barbados on Thursday. (CRICKET-WIN-PAK/, moved, 460 words) (Asia desk editor: John O'Brien)