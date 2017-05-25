Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

Bundesliga

VfL Wolfsburg v Eintracht Braunschweig (1930)

WOLFSBURG - VfL Wolfsburg host Eintracht Braunschweig in the first leg of the Bundesliga relegation playoff. (SOCCER-GERMANY/RELEGATION (PIX, TV), by Karolos Grohmann, 300 words)

Serie A

Title holders Juventus, who became the first team to win Serie A six times in a row last week, travel to Bologna in their final Serie A match of the season, while Crotone and Empoli are playing for their top-flight future against Lazio and Palermo respectively. (SOCCER-ITALY/(PREVIEW), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 400 words)

Portugal coach announces squad for FIFA Confederations Cup

LISBON - Portugal coach Fernando Santos announces his squad for the FIFA Confederations Cup. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS-POR/SQUAD (TV), 200 words)

AIA to make announcement with Tottenham Hotspur

HONG KONG - AIA Group is expected to make a significant announcement together with English Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur in Hong Kong. (SOCCER-TOUR-TOT-AIA/ (PIX, TV), by Anne Marie Roantree, 400 words)

We will bring you the latest news on managerial changes and player transfers from Europe's top clubs. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/)

TENNIS

French Open

Roland Garros now toughest of all, says former champion

With its rapidly changeable conditions, old-tech solutions and a leviathan champion casting his shadow across centre court, the French Open is now the hardest grand slam title to win, says former champion Mats Wilander. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/TOUGHEST, moved, by Ossian Shine, 700 words)

French Open to keep its identity despite extension

PARIS - After years of legal battles, the French Open has the green light to develop the Roland Garros stadium, confident in its ability to keep its charm and identity. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/STADIUM, moved, by Julien Pretot, 650 words)

MOTOR RACING

Monaco Grand Prix

First practice for Formula One's showcase race

MONACO - The stage is set for the glamour race of the Formula One season, with Ferrari's championship leader Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton testing the limits in first practice. (MOTOR-F1-MONACO/ (PIX), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

INDY 500

Drivers get revved up for Media Day at the Brickyard

INDIANAPOLIS - Spain's twice Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso will have the spotlight as all 33 drivers in the field for the 101st Indianapolis 500 take part in the Brickyard Media Day. (MOTOR-INDY-INDY500/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

GOLF

BMW PGA Championship

Stenson and Rose gunning for Wentworth crown

VIRGINIA WATER, England - British Open winner Henrik Stenson and Olympic champion Justin Rose will be among the title favourites when the European Tour's flagship event gets underway at Wentworth. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

PGA Tour: Dean & DeLuca Invitational, Fort Worth (to 28)

Spieth seeks rebound in form at Colonial

World number seven Jordan Spieth will try to shake off a rare bout of poor form in the opening round at Colonial Country Club where U.S. Masters champion Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm are among those in the field. (GOLF-FTWORTH/, expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 350 words)

LPGA Tour: Volvik Championship, Michigan (to 28)

Defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn and world number four Lexi Thompson, fresh off her win at the Kingsmill Championship, are co-favourites heading into the opening round at Ann Arbor, Michigan. (GOLF-WOMEN/, expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to 28)

Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, who had his overall lead sliced down to around 30 seconds by Nairo Quintana on Tuesday after a toilet break, retained the Maglia Rosa as riders head into the 137-kilometre 18th Stage from Moena to Ortisei. (CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

ATHLETICS

USATF chief sees ways to grow sport's popularity

EUGENE, Oregon - The president of USA Track & Field, Vin Lananna, discusses how to grow the sport in an interview with Reuters. (ATHLETICS-USA/LANANNA (INTERVIEW), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Gene Cherry, 450 words)

RUGBY

English Premiership final

LONDON - Exeter and Wasps, go head to head at Twickenham following their impressive semi-final wins. (RUGBY-UNION-ENGLAND/FINAL (PREVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words) (Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)