July 2 Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:
SOCCER
Confederations Cup final
ST PETERSBURG - World champions Germany, fielding a young, experimental team, meet South American champions Chile in the Confederations Cup final. (SOCCER-CONFEDERATIONS-CHL-GER/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)
European club news
We will have all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams improve their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)
Chinese Super League
HONG KONG - Guangzhou Evergrande will seek to reestablish a four-point gap over Shanghai SIPG at the top of the standings when they travel to meet Tianjin Quanjian. (SOCCER-CHINA/ expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)
RUGBY
British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand
All Blacks and Lions head to Auckland for series decider
WELLINGTON - The British and Irish Lions and All Blacks will head in opposite directions as they begin preparations for the series deciding third test at Eden Park next week. The world champions are heading to Auckland while the visitors travel to Queenstown for a few days. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/, expect throughout, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)
TENNIS
Murray, Djokovic hold pre-Wimbledon news conferences
LONDON - Defending champion Andy Murray and world number four Novak Djokovic hold pre-Wimbledon news conferences as they prepare for the third grand slam of the year. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (TV) expect throughout)
CYCLING
Tour de France
Sprinters take centre stage on second day
Sprinters are set to take centre stage on the second day of the Tour de France as the peloton rides over 203.5 km from Duesseldorf to Liege, Belgium. (CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot and Martyn Herman)
GOLF
PGA Tour: Quicken Loans National
Lingmerth in front in Maryland
Swede David Lingmerth takes a one-stroke lead over American Daniel Summerhays into the final round at TPC Potomac. (GOLF-QUICKENLOANS/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words
LPGA: Women's PGA Championship
Kang, Choi lead by one at major
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Illinois - American Danielle Kang and South Korean Chella Choi, at 10-under 203, lead by two strokes at Olympia Fields heading into the final round of the second women’s major championship of the year. (GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)
Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open
Triplett, Perry well clear at senior major
Americans Kirk Triplett and Kenny Perry could be in for a head-to-head showdown in the senior major. Triplett, at 15-under 195, enters the final round one shot in front of Perry, and six strokes clear of third-placed Brandt Jobe at Salem Country Club in Peabody, Massachusetts. (GOLF-SENIOROPEN/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 300 words)
BOXING
Horn stuns Pacquiao to win welterweight title
Australia's Jeff Horn stunned Filipino Manny Pacquiao in a bloody Brisbane battle to claim a unanimous 12-round decision and win the WBO world welterweight title in front of 50,000 fans at Lang Park. (BOXING-WELTERWEIGHT/PACQUIAO-HORN (PIX, TV), moved with updates/sidebars on merit, by Nick Mulvenney)
MOTORCYCLING
German MotoGP
BERLIN - Just nine points separate the top four riders in the MotoGP standings as the world championship heads to Germany for the ninth race of the year and the halfway point in the season. Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso leads Yamaha's Maverick Vinales by four points. (MOTOR-MOTOGP-GERMANY/ (TV), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET)
CRICKET
India favoured again against Windies
India, leading their five-match one-day international series against West Indies 2-0, are expected to make several changes and demonstrate their strength in depth in the fourth game in North Sound on the island of Antigua. (CRICKET-WIN-IND/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 300 words)
BASEBALL
Kenda on mound for sizzling Dodgers
The rampant Los Angeles Dodgers, threatening to run away with the National League West, look to pad their lead in the division when they send Japanese right-hander Kenta Maeda (6-3) to the mount against the struggling San Diego Padres, who will counter with Venezuela right-hander Jhoulys Chacin (6-7) in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.