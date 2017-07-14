Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday, July 14

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

Tennis

Wimbledon

Favourite Federer faces Berdych, Cilic tackles Querrey

LONDON - Red-hot tournament favourite Roger Federer takes on Czech Tomas Berdych in the men's semi-finals, while Croatia's Marin Cilic slugs it out with American Sam Querrey in the battle of the big-hitters.(TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), expect throughout, by Ossian Shine, Mitch Phillips, John Stonestreet, Toby Davis, Pravin Char and Simon Evans)

Lack of discipline led Tomic and Kyrgios astray - Rosewall

LONDON - A lack of discipline has led Bernard Tomic and Nick Kyrgios to hit the "self destruct" button and their behaviour is tarnishing the image of Australian tennis, Ken Rosewall told Reuters. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ROSEWALL-TOMIC (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by Pritha Sarkar, 750 words)

Motor Racing

EXCLUSIVE-Mallya planning for a second decade at the helm

SILVERSTONE, England - Embattled Indian businessman Vijay Mallya tells Reuters he is not missing India, nor is he pining for the Formula One pit wall. Instead, he is 'enjoying the fruits of my labour' and planning for his high-flying Force India team's next decade. (MOTOR-F1-BRITAIN/MALLYA (INTERVIEW), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words)

British Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton fired up for first practice

SILVERSTONE, England - Lewis Hamilton is ready to put on a show for his home fans as the Mercedes driver and Ferrari's championship leader Sebastian Vettel limber up in first practice for the British Grand Prix. (MOTOR-F1-BRITAIN/ PIX, TV, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock

INTERVIEW-Rowland wants to test his talents against Kubica

SILVERSTONE, England - Lewis Hamilton and Jolyon Palmer will fly the flag as the only home Formula One drivers in this weekend's British Grand Prix but Renault development driver Oliver Rowland hopes to add his name to the list next year. (MOTOR-F1-BRITAIN/ROWLAND (INTERVIEW), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words)

Soccer

Penalty info could earn up to 12 points a season-researchers

ZURICH - After viewing thousands of penalties, a Portuguese research team have compiled a database they say can be used to predict how an individual player such as Cristiano Ronaldo might take a penalty in certain circumstances, information they hope to sell to leading clubs. (SOCCER-PENALTIES/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 PM ET, by Brian Hiomewood, 400 words)

We will have all the latest transfer news from around Europe, including a possible world record fee for a defender if Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker joins fellow Premier League team Manchester City, as clubs strengthen their squads for the new season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

Golf

Birkdale a 'fair' test for British Open, says Chamblee

The British Open is the most exacting test of shotmaking among the four major championships, while at the same time offering more players a chance of winning than the other three, former PGA Tour winner and analyst Brandel Chamblee believes. (GOLF-OPEN/CHAMBLEE, expect at 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Andrew Both, 372 words)

Scottish Open (to 16)

Ilonen leads at Scottish Open

Finland’s Mikko Ilonen takes a two-shot lead into the second round of the Scottish Open at Dundonald Links, with American Rickie Fowler in a share of second. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open (to 16) Bedminster, New Jersey

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey – Thirty-nine players return to complete the weather-interrupted first round before second-round action gets underway at Trump National Golf Club for the third women’s major of the year. (GOLF-WOMEN-USCHAMP/, expect first lede by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic (to 16) Silvis, Illinois

Howell takes share of lead into second round

Charles Howell III and American compatriot Ollie Schniederjans are co-leaders heading into the second round at TPC Deere Run where twice major winner Zach Johnson and South African Rory Sabbatini are among a group of four golfers two shots off the pace. (GOLF-JOHNDEERE/, expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Cycling

Tour de France: Stage 13

Italian Aru in yellow for first time in career

FOIX, France - Italy's Fabio Aru wears the yellow jersey for the first time in his career as the Tour de France reaches stage 13; a 101-km route from Saint-Girons to Foix. (CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

Cricket

England v South Africa - second test

South Africa captain Du Plessis returns to challenge England

NOTTINGHAM, England - South Africa captain Faf du Plessis returns after the birth of his first child to try to make the challenge for England a bit tougher in the second test after the hosts comfortably won the first. (CRICKET-TEST-ENG-ZAF/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Steve Tongue, 400 words)

Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, only test, Colombo

Sri Lanka favourites to beat Zimbabwe in one-off test

COLOMBO - Hosts Sri Lanka are overwhelming favourites to beat Zimbabwe at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium in the only test of the tour. (CRICKET-SRI LANKA/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 200 words)

Rugby

Super Rugby (week 17)

Otago Highlanders v Queensland Reds, Dunedin (0735)

Melbourne Rebels v Jaguares, Melbourne (0945)

Kings v Cheetahs, Port Elizabeth (1700)

WELLINGTON - The Otago Highlanders have already locked up their playoff spot but a loss to the Queensland Reds could complicate their quarter-finals tie, which is likely to be either the Canterbury Crusaders or South Africa's Lions in Johannesburg. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/HIGHLANDERS, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 400 words)

Kings and Cheetahs meet in farewell to Super Rugby

PORT ELIZABETH - The Southern Kings and Cheetahs will clash in their final Super Rugby match when they meet at the Nelson Bay Mandela Stadium, with both teams dropped from the competition for 2018. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/KINGS, expect by 1900 GMT/1500 PM ET, 400 words)

We will also move brief match details on each individual game. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/HIGHLIGHTS) (Asia desk editor: John O'Brien)