Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

TENNIS

Sharapova, Nadal suffer shocks, Murray and Federer through in Indian Wells

Rafa Nadal and Maria Sharapova were both knocked out of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Monday after stunning upsets at one of the world's biggest tournaments outside the four grand slams. (TENNIS-INDIAN/, moved with updates to follow, 500 words)

- -

NBA

Heat edge Wizards, Clippers down Suns

The two-time NBA champion Miami Heat snapped a rare three-game losing streak, beating the Washington Wizards 99-90. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- -

NHL

Game in Dallas postponed after player collapses

The game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Dallas Stars was postponed in the first period when Stars center Rich Peverley collapsed on the bench. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League last 16 second legs (1945)

Atletico Madrid v AC Milan

Bayern Munich v Arsenal

- -

Atletico in strong position to secure last-eight berth

MADRID - Atletico Madrid have a 1-0 lead from last month's first leg in Italy when they host seven-times winners AC Milan at the Calderon as the La Liga side seek a first quarter-final appearance since 1997. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ATLETICO (PIX) expect by 2130 GMT/4.30 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Bayern ready to heap more misery on Arsenal

MUNICH, Germany - Bayern, seeking to become the first team to retain the trophy, will be banking on home advantage to increase their 2-0 lead from the first leg and sink Arsenal. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BAYERN (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/4.30 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- -

Barca, City coaches and players preview Nou Camp clash

BARCELONA - Barcelona coach Gerardo Martino, his Manchester City counterpart Manuel Pellegrini and players hold news conferences previewing Wednesday's Champions League last 16, second leg at the Nou Camp. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA (PIX, TV) expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

- -

Blanc holds news conference before Bayer Leverkusen game

PARIS - Paris St Germain coach Laurent Blanc holds a news conference ahead of his team's Champions League last-16 return leg against Bayer Leverkusen, whom they demolished 4-0 in the first leg (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/PSG (PIX, TV), expect by 1430 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 350 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

West Indies v England, Bridgetown, second T20I (Asia duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)