Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

MOTOR RACING

Australian Formula One Grand Prix (to 16)

Mercedes favourites for season's first pole

MELBOURNE - Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg topped the timesheets in final practice at the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday as rain, gusty winds and reliability problems dominated an eventful session at Albert Park (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League (1500 unless stated)

Hull City v Manchester City (1245)

Everton v Cardiff City

Fulham v Newcastle United

Southampton v Norwich City

Stoke City v West Ham United

Sunderland v Crystal Palace

Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion

Aston Villa v Chelsea (1730)

Chelsea visit Villa aiming for 10-point lead

LONDON - Chelsea can move 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a win at Aston Villa with Liverpool and Arsenal not playing until Sunday, while fourth-placed Manchester City visit Hull looking to stay in touch (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1445 GMT/10:45 AM ET, by Mike Collett, 600 words)

La Liga

Rayo Vallecano v Almeria (1700)

Levante v Celta Vigo (1500)

Malaga v Real Madrid (1900)

Atletico Madrid v Espanyol (2100)

Real target big lead over Barca, Atletico aim to stay close

MADRID - Real Madrid can pull seven points clear of their arch-rivals Barcelona with a win at Malaga, while second-placed Atletico Madrid are three points off top spot before hosting Espanyol (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 600 words)

Serie A

Verona v Inter Milan (1945)

Inter visit Verona targeting provisional fourth spot

MILAN - Inter Milan can move into fourth spot with a win or draw at seventh-placed Verona, at least until Fiorentina host Chievo Verona on Sunday (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Terry Daley, 400 words)

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Lille v Nantes (1530)

Ajaccio v En Avant Guingamp

Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Valenciennes

Nice v Bastia

Stade Rennes v Toulouse

Sochaux v FC Lorient

Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)

Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Eintracht Braunschweig v VfL Wolfsburg

Hertha Berlin v Hanover 96

Hoffenheim v Mainz

Werder Bremen v VfB Stuttgart

Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen (1730)

Leaders Bayern Munich host Leverkusen

BERLIN - Runaway leaders Bayern Munich look to extend their winning streak to 17 games when they host Bayer Leverkusen, while Huub Stevens makes his debut as VfB Stuttgart's third coach of the season when they face Werder Bremen (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 400 words)

Dutch Championship (1845 unless stated)

Vitesse Arnhem v PSV Eindhoven (1745)

ADO Den Haag v Groningen

Heracles Almelo v Roda JC Kerkrade

NBA

Race for MVP award to highlight wild finish to season

The NBA playoff picture will take shape over the next month but many observers are more intrigued by the battle for the Most Valuable Player award, which is shaping up to be one of the tightest races in recent memory (NBA-MVP/, moved, by Frank Pingue, 650 words)

Raptors inch closer to division title

Jonas Valanciunas had a season-high 23 points as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 99-86 (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

NHL

Caps beat Canucks to improve playoffs chances

Washington defenseman Mike Green snapped a long wrist shot past Vancouver Canucks rookie goalie Eddie Lack midway through the third period to give the Capitals a 4-3 win (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Palm Harbor, Florida (to 16)

Stunning shot helps Garrigus to Tampa lead

Robert Garrigus hit one of the best shots of his life on the way to a three-shot lead after the second round of the $5.7 million Tampa Bay Championship (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 350 words)

European Tour: Hassan II Trophy, Morocco (to 16)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Indian Wells, California, U.S. (to 16)

Djokovic reaches Indian Wells semis

Serbia's Novak Djokovic cruised into the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells with a straight-sets win over Frenchman Julien Benneteau (TENNIS-INDIAN/, moved, 500 words)

RUGBY

Six Nations

Italy v England (1230)

Wales v Scotland (1445)

France v Ireland (1700)

Ireland, England and France battle for title

LONDON - Ireland, England and France can still win the title going into the final round of matches. Ireland should win it if they beat France in Paris for only the second time in 42 years. If they lose, however, a comprehensive England win in Italy would probably give the crown to Stuart Lancaster's team (RUGBY-NATIONS/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 600 words)

Super rugby round five

Hurricanes v Cheetahs, Wellington (0335)

Highlanders v Force, Dunedin (0635)

Brumbies v Waratahs, Canberra (0840)

Lions v Blues, Johannesburg (1300)

Sharks v Reds, Durban (1505)

Form side Waratahs face Brumbies

New South Wales Waratahs, the early form team of the competition, take on last year's runners-up, the ACT Brumbies, in the heavyweight clash of week five in the Australian capital (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, 250 words)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup

End-of-season meeting, Lenzerheide, Switzerland (to 17)

Women's slalom and men's giant slalom

CYCLING

Paris-Nice, France (to 16)

Tirreno-Adriatico, Italy (to 18)

ATHLETICS

NCAA indoor championships, Albuquerque, New Mexico

