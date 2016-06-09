Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

European Championship

We will bring you the latest news from the training camps, news conferences and, of course, all the matches from our team of reporters deployed across France to cover Euro 2016, which kicks off with the hosts playing Romania in Paris on Friday. (SOCCER-EURO-TEAM/, expect throughout)

England's return stirs unhappy Marseille memories

The last time England played a tournament match in Marseille, at the 1998 World Cup, their 2-0 victory over Tunisia was barely noticed amid three days of hooliganism and violence that blighted the city. (SOCCER-EURO-ENG/98 (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 600 words)

Uruguay try to bounce back at Copa Uruguay will aim to keep their Copa America hopes alive by beating Venezuela in Philadelphia but the side known as the Red Wine for their distinctive jerseys are on a high after an early victory over Jamaica and a point against the 15-times champion would be vital ahead of their final group game against Mexico. (SOCCER-COPA-URY-VEN/ (PIX), expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, 400 words)

Mexico seek to continue winning way

Uruguay play Venezuela in the early match and look to get their Copa America hopes back on track after an opening loss, while their conquerors Mexico can guarantee their spot in the second round with a win over unfancied Jamaica in the late game. (SOCCER-COPA/, (WRAPUP 1, PIX), expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 500 words)

BASEBALL

Darvish takes the mound for Rangers

Japanese right-hander Yu Darvish (2-0) makes his third start since returning from elbow surgery when Texas host Houston in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/2:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NBA

Warriors and Cavaliers prepare for Game Four

CLEVELAND - We continue our coverage of the NBA Finals as Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers analyze what went right and wrong on Wednesday and gear up for Friday's Game Four in Cleveland. (NBA-FINALS/, by Frank Pingue, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 450 words)

NHL

Penguins one win from Stanley Cup

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins, leading the Stanley Cup Finals 3-1, will clinch their fourth championship and their first since 2009 if they beat the San Jose Sharks in Game Five in Pittsburgh, as the Sharks seek to spoil the party and stay alive in their quest for a first championship. (NHL-STANLEYCUP/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour

FedEx St. Jude Classic, Memphis, Tennessee (to 12)

Mickelson tunes up for U.S. Open

Six-times U.S. Open runner-up Phil Mickelson hones his preparation for next week's major championship when he joins a field that includes Dustin Johnson and defending champion Fabian Gomez at the FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM, 350 words)

LPGA Tour

KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Sammamish, Washington (to 12)

Jutanugarn goes for first major victory

Thai Ariya Jutanugarn, winner of her past three starts, begins her quest to make it four in a row and also add a major title to her resume when she tees up for the first round at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee, just east of Seattle. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)

RUGBY

Brisbane test opens mouthwatering England-Australia series

SYDNEY - World number two against world number four, two entertaining former club mates as opposing coaches and a recent grudge to settle -- Australia's clash with England is shaping up to be the most intriguing of all of the June test series. (RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/ (PREVIEW), expect at 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

South Africa and Ireland to name line-ups for first test

CAPE TOWN - South Africa and Ireland name their teams for Saturday's first test at Newlands with the injury-depleted Irish set to make a raft of changes. The Springboks are also likely to have a new look as coach Allister Coetzee names the first starting XV of his tenure. (RUGBY UNION-IRELAND/, RUGBY UNION-SAFRICA/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 300 words each) (Asia duty editor: Ian Ransom)