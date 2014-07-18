Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

GOLF

British Open, Royal Liverpool Golf Club (to 20)

Coetzee makes early move for clubhouse lead

HOYLAKE, England - South African George Coetzee made light of stiffening breezes to sail up the British Open leaderboard, claiming the clubhouse lead on five-under par with a barrage of birdies in a three-under 69 in his second round. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), moved with updates and sidebars throughout the day from Tony Jimenez and Martyn Herman, 800 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 27)

Nibali's rivals lie in wait as Tour enters the Alps

CHAMROUSSE, France - Vincenzo Nibali's rivals are expected to test the Italian in the first Alps stage of the Tour de France, which ends with a 18.2-km climb at an average gradient of 7.3 percent. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1545 GMT/11:45 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 700 words)

MOTOR RACING

German Formula One Grand Prix

Rosberg leads Mercedes one-two in practice

HOCKENHEIM, Germany - Formula One championship leader Nico Rosberg led team mate Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two in first practice for the German's home grand prix.(MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v South Africa, first test, Galle (to 20)

Sri Lanka well behind South Africa on first innings

GALLE, Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka were 283 for nine wickets in their first innings, in reply to South Africa's 455 for nine declared, at close on the third day. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 1500 GMT / 11 AM ET, 400 words)

England v India, second test, Lord's, London (to 21)

Cook falls cheaply again as England struggle

LONDON - England captain Alastair Cook's poor run at the crease continued when he fell for 10 in the morning session on the second day. Having dismissed the visitors for 295 on a green-tinged pitch, England saw their way to 51 for the loss of Cook and Sam Robson at lunch. (CRICKET-INDIA/, updates to follow throughout the day, by Josh Reich, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

Diamond League: Monaco

Kiprop has eyes on El Guerrouj's world record

Kenyan world champion Asbel Kiprop will be targetting a world record time in the 1500 metres and aiming to break Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj's mark of 3:26.00 set in 1998. Sprinters Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay will face off in the 200m. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/MONACO, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 500 words)

COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Australia reign over the Games in danger

Australia's reign atop the Commonwealth Games medals table faces its biggest threat in decades at Glasgow and the team's management has been at pains to prepare the sports-mad public for the worst - defeat by England. (GAMES-AUSTRALIA/, moved, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Bogota Open, Colombia (to 20)

German Open, Hamburg (to 20)

WTA: Swedish Open, Bastad (to 20)

Istanbul Cup (to 20)

