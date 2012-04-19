April 19 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday (times GMT)

- - - -

SOCCER

Europa League semi-finals, first legs

Sporting v Athletic Bilbao (1905)

Atletico Madrid v Valencia (1905)

Portuguese club Sporting will try to gatecrash Spain's Europa League party when they host Athletic Bilbao while two more La Liga sides in former winners Atletico Madrid and Valencia contest the other semi-final. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect by 2100, pix, 400 words)

- -

South American Libertadores Cup - final round of group matches

BUENOS AIRES - Holders Santos aim to cement first place in Group One at home to Bolivia's The Strongest while second-placed fellow Brazilian side Internacional will be looking to secure their berth in the knockout phase away to eliminated Peruvian champions Juan Aurich. (SOCCER-LIBERTADORES/, pix, expect by 0230, by Rex Gowar, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters (to 22)

MONTE CARLO - World number four Andy Murray moved into the Monte Carlo Masters quarter-finals after his French opponent Julien Benneteau retired with an ankle injury. Top seed Novak Djokovic faces Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov and seven-times winner Rafa Nadal takes on qualifier Mikhail Kukushkin. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTECARLO, early lead moved, update expected by 1700, pix, by Gregory Blachier, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: China Open, Tianjin (to 22)

Copy on merit.

- -

PGA Tour: Texas Open, San Antonio, Texas (to 22)

American Brendan Steele begins the defence of the Texas Open title he won last year in San Antonio. He faces stiff opposition from Matt Kuchar, who tied for third at the Masters(GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0200, pix, 300 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

PORT OF SPAIN - Australia resume their rain-interrupted second innings on 73-3, leading by 127 runs overall, on the fifth and final day of the second test against Australia at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. (CRICKET/AUSTRALIA, expect first copy by 1600, by Julian Linden, 500 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

MANAMA - The violent reality of Bahrain's political unrest moved closer to Formula One when the Force India team said two staff had asked to go home after colleagues were caught up in a petrol bomb incident outside Manama. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/FORCE INDIA, By Alan Baldwin, moved)

- - - -

NHL

WASHINGTON - The Washington Capitals, angry over the suspension of Nicklas Backstrom for the crosscheck to Rich Peverley at the end of game three, host the Boston Bruins looking to level their Eastern Conference quarter-final series at 2-2. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/CAPITALS, pix, expect by 0200, by Steve Ginsburg, 450 words)

The Chicago Blackhawks host Phoenix in game four of their first-round playoffs. The Coyotes lead 2-1. The New Jersey Devils are away to Florida, trailing the Panthers 2-1. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/ pix, expect first by 0100, 300 words)

- - - -

NBA

MIAMI - The Miami Heat host the Chicago Bulls in a high-powered matchup which could be a preview of this season's Eastern Conference championship. (NBA-HEAT/, expect by 0330, 300 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

BOSTON - Fenway Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox, is being prepared to mark its 100th anniversary with a two-day celebration culminating in a game against their greatest rivals, the New York Yankees. (BASEBALL-FENWAY/, expect by 2300, pix, by Larry Fine, 500 words)