April 19 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on
Thursday (times GMT)
SOCCER
Europa League semi-finals, first legs
Sporting v Athletic Bilbao (1905)
Atletico Madrid v Valencia (1905)
Portuguese club Sporting will try to gatecrash Spain's
Europa League party when they host Athletic Bilbao while two
more La Liga sides in former winners Atletico Madrid and
Valencia contest the other semi-final. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect

South American Libertadores Cup - final round of group
matches
BUENOS AIRES - Holders Santos aim to cement first place in
Group One at home to Bolivia's The Strongest while second-placed
fellow Brazilian side Internacional will be looking to secure
their berth in the knockout phase away to eliminated Peruvian
champions Juan Aurich.

TENNIS
ATP: Monte Carlo Masters (to 22)
MONTE CARLO - World number four Andy Murray moved into the
Monte Carlo Masters quarter-finals after his French opponent
Julien Benneteau retired with an ankle injury. Top seed Novak
Djokovic faces Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov and seven-times
winner Rafa Nadal takes on qualifier Mikhail Kukushkin.
winner Rafa Nadal takes on qualifier Mikhail Kukushkin.

GOLF
European Tour: China Open, Tianjin (to 22)

PGA Tour: Texas Open, San Antonio, Texas (to 22)
American Brendan Steele begins the defence of the Texas Open
title he won last year in San Antonio. He faces stiff opposition
from Matt Kuchar, who tied for third at the Masters

CRICKET
PORT OF SPAIN - Australia resume their rain-interrupted
second innings on 73-3, leading by 127 runs overall, on the
fifth and final day of the second test against Australia at
Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

MOTOR RACING
Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix
MANAMA - The violent reality of Bahrain's political unrest
moved closer to Formula One when the Force India team said two
staff had asked to go home after colleagues were caught up in a
petrol bomb incident outside Manama.

NHL
WASHINGTON - The Washington Capitals, angry over the
suspension of Nicklas Backstrom for the crosscheck to Rich
Peverley at the end of game three, host the Boston Bruins
looking to level their Eastern Conference quarter-final series
at 2-2.

The Chicago Blackhawks host Phoenix in game four of their
first-round playoffs. The Coyotes lead 2-1. The New Jersey
Devils are away to Florida, trailing the Panthers 2-1.

NBA
MIAMI - The Miami Heat host the Chicago Bulls in a
high-powered matchup which could be a preview of this season's
Eastern Conference championship.

BASEBALL
BOSTON - Fenway Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox, is
being prepared to mark its 100th anniversary with a two-day
celebration culminating in a game against their greatest rivals,
the New York Yankees.
