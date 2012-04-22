April 22 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on
Sunday (times GMT):
- - - -
MOTOR RACING
Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix
MANAMA - Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel roared
to his and Red Bull's first win of the season in a lively and
controversial Bahrain Grand Prix. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, updates
expected shortly, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
Premier League
Manchester United v Everton (1130)
Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (1500)
LONDON - Manchester United and Everton fought out a 4-4 draw
as leaders United blew the chance of moving eight points clear
of Manchester City, who meet bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers
later. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ first lead moved, update expected by
1700, 500 words)
- -
La Liga
Granada CF v Getafe (1000)
Real Sociedad v Villarreal (1000)
Racing Santander v Athletic Bilbao (1400)
Atletico Madrid v Espanyol (1600)
Valencia v Real Betis (1930)
MADRID - With fourth-placed Malaga not playing at Osasuna
until Monday, Valencia can go four points clear of the
Andalusians in third with a win at home to Real Betis.
(SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1800, pix, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)
- -
Serie A
Fiorentina v Inter Milan (1030)
AC Milan v Bologna (1300)
Cesena v Palermo (1300)
Genoa v Siena (1300)
Lazio v Lecce (1300)
Juventus v AS Roma (1845)
MILAN - Julio Cesar saved a second-half penalty to give
Inter Milan a goalless draw at relegation-threatened Fiorentina,
keeping them unbeaten since the departure of coach Claudio
Ranieri. (SOCCER-ITALY/, early lead moved, updates expected by
2200, pix, 400 words)
- -
Bundesliga
FC Augsburg v Schalke 04 (1330)
Hanover 96 v Freiburg (1530)
BERLIN - Schalke will look to cement their position in the
third Champions League spot (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1800,
300 words)
- -
Ligue 1
Ajaccio v AS Nancy (1500)
Paris St Germain v Sochaux (1500)
Olympique Lyon v FC Lorient (1915)
PARIS - PSG must react to Montpellier going five points
clear while Lyon need a win to boost their Europa League hopes
(SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 1700, pix, 300 words)
- -
Dutch championship
ADO Den Haag v Feyenoord (1030)
AZ Alkmaar v VVV-Venlo (1230)
PSV Eindhoven v NEC Nijmegen (1230)
Ajax Amsterdam v Groningen (1430)
On merit
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP: Monte Carlo Masters (to 22)
MONTE CARLO - World number two Rafael Nadal thrashed top
seed Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-1 in the final to win the Monte Carlo
Masters for an eighth consecutive time. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTECARLO,
moved, updates expected, pix, by Gregory Blachier, 500 words)
- -
Fed Cup semi-finals (to 22)
Russia v Serbia, Moscow (1100)
Czech Republic v Italy, Ostrava (1000)
MOSCOW - Serbia led Russia 2-1 on the final day after Ana
Ivanovic beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6 6-0
6-3.(TENNIS-FED/RUSSIA, pix, expect by 1700, 250 words)
- -
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic - Petra Kvitova put defending
champions the Czech Republic into the Fed Cup final with a 6-4
7-6 win over Italy's Francesca Schiavone. (TENNIS-FED/CZECH,
moved, 250 words)
- - - -
ATHLETICS
London marathon
LONDON - Wilson Kipsang and Mary Keitany completed a Kenyan
double at the London marathon as the East African country once
again dominated the races by taking five of the six podium
places.(ATHLETICS-MARATHON/ moved, pix, by John Mehaffey and
Alison Wildey, 500 words, plus wrapup)
- - - -
CYCLING
Liege-Bastogne-Liege Classic, Belgium
The Liege-Bastogne-Liege Classic, one of cycling's top five
one-day races or 'Monuments', is 255.5 kms long and very hilly.
Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez, Belgium's Phillipe Gilbert and
Luxembourg duo Frank and Andy Schleck are among the favourites.
(CYCLING-LIEGE/, expect by 1800, Alasdair Fotheringham, 350
words)
- - - -
GOLF
European Tour: China Open, Tianjin (to 22)
South African Branden Grace will have his third European
Tour title in sight when he goes into the final round of the
$3-million China Open with a three-shot lead over defending
champion Nicolas Colsaerts. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/CHINA, expect by
0930, 300 words)
- -
Asian Tour: Indonesian Masters, Jakarta
World number three Lee Westwood successfully defended his
Indonesian Masters title after completing 32 holes at the Royale
Jakarta Golf Club on Sunday. (GOLF-ASIA/INDONESIA, moved, 300
words)
- -
American Ben Curtis takes a three-shot lead over compatriot
Matt Every into the final round of the Texas Open in San
Antonio. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2100, 250 words)
- - - -
SNOOKER
World Snooker Championships, Crucible, Sheffield, England
(to May 7)
Copy on merit
- - - -
NHL
Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins try to stave off
elimination for a third straight game when they visit the
Philadelphia Flyers. In other first-round playoff action, the
Stanley Cup champion Boston Bruins visit the Washington Capitals
looking to stay alive while the Los Angeles Kings try to knock
out the Vancouver Canucks. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/, expect by 1930, pix,
350 words)
- - - -
NBA
The NBA's regular-season enters its final week with teams
still looking to secure a playoff berth and many others battling
for higher seeds. (NBA/ (WRAPUP), expect by 0445, pix, 250
words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
The New York Yankees send ace C.C. Sabathia to the mound for
the conclusion of a three-game set with the Red Sox marking the
100th anniversary celebration of Boston's Fenway Park.
(BASEBALL-REDSOX/, expect by 0330, pix, 250 words)
- - - -