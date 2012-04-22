April 22 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

MANAMA - Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel roared to his and Red Bull's first win of the season in a lively and controversial Bahrain Grand Prix. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, updates expected shortly, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Manchester United v Everton (1130)

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (1500)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (1500)

LONDON - Manchester United and Everton fought out a 4-4 draw as leaders United blew the chance of moving eight points clear of Manchester City, who meet bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers later. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ first lead moved, update expected by 1700, 500 words)

- -

La Liga

Granada CF v Getafe (1000)

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (1000)

Racing Santander v Athletic Bilbao (1400)

Atletico Madrid v Espanyol (1600)

Valencia v Real Betis (1930)

MADRID - With fourth-placed Malaga not playing at Osasuna until Monday, Valencia can go four points clear of the Andalusians in third with a win at home to Real Betis. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1800, pix, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

Serie A

Fiorentina v Inter Milan (1030)

AC Milan v Bologna (1300)

Cesena v Palermo (1300)

Genoa v Siena (1300)

Lazio v Lecce (1300)

Juventus v AS Roma (1845)

MILAN - Julio Cesar saved a second-half penalty to give Inter Milan a goalless draw at relegation-threatened Fiorentina, keeping them unbeaten since the departure of coach Claudio Ranieri. (SOCCER-ITALY/, early lead moved, updates expected by 2200, pix, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga

FC Augsburg v Schalke 04 (1330)

Hanover 96 v Freiburg (1530)

BERLIN - Schalke will look to cement their position in the third Champions League spot (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1800, 300 words)

- -

Ligue 1

Ajaccio v AS Nancy (1500)

Paris St Germain v Sochaux (1500)

Olympique Lyon v FC Lorient (1915)

PARIS - PSG must react to Montpellier going five points clear while Lyon need a win to boost their Europa League hopes (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 1700, pix, 300 words)

- -

Dutch championship

ADO Den Haag v Feyenoord (1030)

AZ Alkmaar v VVV-Venlo (1230)

PSV Eindhoven v NEC Nijmegen (1230)

Ajax Amsterdam v Groningen (1430)

On merit

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters (to 22)

MONTE CARLO - World number two Rafael Nadal thrashed top seed Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-1 in the final to win the Monte Carlo Masters for an eighth consecutive time. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTECARLO, moved, updates expected, pix, by Gregory Blachier, 500 words)

- -

Fed Cup semi-finals (to 22)

Russia v Serbia, Moscow (1100)

Czech Republic v Italy, Ostrava (1000)

MOSCOW - Serbia led Russia 2-1 on the final day after Ana Ivanovic beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6 6-0 6-3.(TENNIS-FED/RUSSIA, pix, expect by 1700, 250 words)

- -

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic - Petra Kvitova put defending champions the Czech Republic into the Fed Cup final with a 6-4 7-6 win over Italy's Francesca Schiavone. (TENNIS-FED/CZECH, moved, 250 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

London marathon

LONDON - Wilson Kipsang and Mary Keitany completed a Kenyan double at the London marathon as the East African country once again dominated the races by taking five of the six podium places.(ATHLETICS-MARATHON/ moved, pix, by John Mehaffey and Alison Wildey, 500 words, plus wrapup)

- - - -

CYCLING

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Classic, Belgium

The Liege-Bastogne-Liege Classic, one of cycling's top five one-day races or 'Monuments', is 255.5 kms long and very hilly. Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez, Belgium's Phillipe Gilbert and Luxembourg duo Frank and Andy Schleck are among the favourites. (CYCLING-LIEGE/, expect by 1800, Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: China Open, Tianjin (to 22)

South African Branden Grace will have his third European Tour title in sight when he goes into the final round of the $3-million China Open with a three-shot lead over defending champion Nicolas Colsaerts. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/CHINA, expect by 0930, 300 words)

- -

Asian Tour: Indonesian Masters, Jakarta

World number three Lee Westwood successfully defended his Indonesian Masters title after completing 32 holes at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club on Sunday. (GOLF-ASIA/INDONESIA, moved, 300 words)

- -

American Ben Curtis takes a three-shot lead over compatriot Matt Every into the final round of the Texas Open in San Antonio. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2100, 250 words)

- - - -

SNOOKER

World Snooker Championships, Crucible, Sheffield, England (to May 7)

Copy on merit

- - - -

NHL

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins try to stave off elimination for a third straight game when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers. In other first-round playoff action, the Stanley Cup champion Boston Bruins visit the Washington Capitals looking to stay alive while the Los Angeles Kings try to knock out the Vancouver Canucks. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/, expect by 1930, pix, 350 words)

- - - -

NBA

The NBA's regular-season enters its final week with teams still looking to secure a playoff berth and many others battling for higher seeds. (NBA/ (WRAPUP), expect by 0445, pix, 250 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

The New York Yankees send ace C.C. Sabathia to the mound for the conclusion of a three-game set with the Red Sox marking the 100th anniversary celebration of Boston's Fenway Park. (BASEBALL-REDSOX/, expect by 0330, pix, 250 words)

- - - -