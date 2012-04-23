April 23 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on
Monday (times GMT):
- - - -
OLYMPICS
PRETORIA - Foreign-born athletes who have taken UK
citizenship ahead of the London Games have been dubbed "Plastic
Brits" by critics but the most famous person to have made that
journey is sympathetic. (OLYMPICS-BUDD/, tv, pix, moved, by Ed
Stoddard, 400 words)
- -
LONDON - Women's soccer in Britain has some ground to make
up after an initial lack of foresight by the English FA and
political rows kept it out of previous Olympics, says Hope
Powell, coach of the first British women's team to take part in
the Games. (OLYMPICS-SOCCER/WOMEN (INTERVIEW), moved, pix, by
Mike Collett, 880 words)
- -
COVENTRY, England - The 16th and last place in the men's
Olympic soccer tournament will be decided when Oman meet Senegal
in the final Olympic playoff at the City of Coventry Stadium.
(OLYMPICS-SOCCER/PLAYOFF, expect by 2045, by Mike Collett, 400
words)
- - - -
SOCCER
BARCELONA - Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, his Chelsea
counterpart Roberto Di Matteo and a player from each side hold
news conferences ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final
second leg at the Nou Camp. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA expect
by 1800, pix, TV, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)
- -
La Liga
Osasuna v Malaga (1900)
MADRID - Malaga need a win at Osasuna to keep pace with
Valencia, who won 4-0 at home to Real Betis on Sunday to move
four points clear in third. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 2100, by
Mark Elkington, 300 words)
- -
LONDON - Manchester United's miserly defending at Old
Trafford has underpinned many of their title-winning campaigns
under Alex Ferguson but this season's home lapses could cost
them dearly. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/UNITED, moved, by Martyn Herman,
400 words)
ROME - Italian soccer officials and media on Monday
condemned Genoa players for bowing to the demands of a group of
fans who halted play and ordered them to take off their shirts
as the Serie A team lost 4-1 at home to Siena on Sunday
(SOCCER-ITALY/GENOA, moved, by Gavin Jones, 400 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP: Barcelona Open, Spain (to 29)
Romania Open, Bucharest (to 29)
WTA: Stuttgart Grand Prix, Germany (to 29)
Morocco Grand Prix, Fes (to 29)
On merit
- - - -
CRICKET
West Indies v Australia, third test, Dominica (to 27)
ROSEAU - The series belongs to Australia after a win and a
draw in the first two tests but the hosts will be eager to put
on another decent showing after giving the tourists more of a
game than they might have expected (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect
by 1900, by Simon Evans, 400 words)
- - - -
SNOOKER
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON - Barry Hawkins is one of the most well-liked players
on the snooker circuit and he will be even more popular among
his fellow professionals if he can knock out top-ranked Mark
Selby in the world championship first round.
(SNOOKER-WORLD/HAWKINS (INTERVIEW), moved, by Tony Jimenez, 450
words)
- - - -
MOTOR RACING
LONDON - Four separate race winners, four different
constructors on the top of the podium and no one driver managing
to hold the championship lead for more than one grand prix
weekend. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, pix, moved, by Alan Baldwin, 400
words)
- - - -
NHL
The Eastern Conference's top-seeded New York Rangers try to
avoid elimination from the playoffs when they visit the Ottawa
Senators while the Phoenix Coyotes aim to close out their
first-round series against the Chicago Blackhawks.
(NHL-PLAYOFFS/, expect by 0230, pix, 350 words)
- - - -
NBA
The Philadelphia 76ers look to secure the final Eastern
Conference playoff berth while a number of teams battle for
higher seeds and both conference titles remain up for grabs with
four nights remaining in the NBA's regular season. (NBA/
(WRAPUP), expect by 0330, pix, 250 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
Brandon Morrow takes the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays
against the host Kansas City Royals and counterpart Bruce Chen
in a matchup featuring two pitchers seeking their first win of
the season. (BASEBALL-ROYALS/, expect by 0345, pix, 250 words)
- - - -