April 26 Reuters sports schedule at 1445 GMT on
Thursday (times GMT):
- - - -
SOCCER
MADRID - Bayern Munich ended Real Madrid's bid for a 10th
European crown when they eliminated the Spaniards 3-1 on
penalties in a nerve-jangling Champions League semi-final second
leg at the Bernabeu on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL, moved,
plus two followups, pix, TV, by Mark Elkington, 400 words)
- -
Europa League semi-final, second legs (both 1905, first leg
scores in brackets)
Valencia (2) v Atletico Madrid (4)
Athletic Bilbao (1) v Sporting (2)
MADRID - Valencia face an uphill task to overhaul the 4-2
deficit from the Europa League first leg against Atletico Madrid
while Athletic Bilbao need a solitary goal to progress past
Portugal's Sporting. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect by 2100, pix, 500
words)
- -
MADRID - After shock Champions League exits for the top two,
leaders Real Madrid can take another step towards clinching a
first La Liga title in four years with a win at home to Sevilla
before second-placed Barcelona, seven points adrift of their
arch rivals with four games left, play at Rayo Vallecano.
(SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW) moved, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)
See also England, Italy, Germany and France previews all
moved
- -
INTERVIEWS
BELGRADE - Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant believes Lady
Luck, who turned her back on the club four years ago, has
finally smiled on the lion-hearted Londoners after they stormed
into the Champions League final with an astonishing win over
Barcelona. (SOCCER-CHELSEA/GRANT (INTERVIEW), moved, by Zoran
Milosavljevic, 500 words)
- -
PARIS - Carlo Ancelotti is willing to stay at Paris St
Germain on a long-term basis and reckons they can be a top
European side as soon as next season, he tells Reuters.
(SOCCER-FRANCE/ANCELOTTI (INTERVIEW), pix, expect by 1800, by
Gregory Blachier, 400 words)
- -
EURO 2012 INTERVIEW
Former Ireland midfielder Ray Houghton tells Reuters that
Ireland's participation at Euro 2012 will be a big boost for a
country hard hit by a property crash, a deep recession and
austerity budgets. (SOCCER-EURO/IRELAND-HOUGHTON (INTERVIEW),
moved, by Phil O'Connor, 500 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
West Indies v Australia, third test (to April 27)
ROSEAU, Dominica - Australia have an imposing 310 run lead
heading into the fourth day of the final test with their 1-0
series lead looking very secure on a turning track that has
proven tough to score freely on. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, 500 words,
by Simon Evans)
- - - -
NHL
NEW YORK - The New York Rangers host the Ottawa Senators at
Madison Square Garden in a decisive seventh game of their
Eastern Conference quarter-final. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/RANGERS, expect
by 0200, pix, by Julian Linden, 500 words)
- - - -
NBA
Matchups for the first round of the playoffs will be
determined as the NBA's regular season concludes with 13 games
on the schedule. (NBA/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 0330, pix, 250
words)
- - - -
NFL
NEW YORK - The National Football League launches its 2012
draft of top U.S. college players on Thursday with 32
first-round selections in a prime-time televised show from
Manhattan's Radio City Music Hall. (NFL-DRAFT/, expect by 0000,
pix, by Larry Fine and Steve Ginsburg, 500 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
Chicago White Sox pitcher Philip Humber makes his first
start since throwing Major League Baseball's first perfect game
in nearly two years last Saturday when he takes the mound
against the Boston Red Sox. (BASEBALL-WHITESOX, expect by 0300
pix, 250 words)
- - - -
GOLF
European Tour: Ballantine's Championship, Seoul (to 29)
In-form Frenchman Victor Dubuisson fired a four-under 68 to
take the first-round lead at the Ballantine's Championship as
swirling winds made scoring tough in Seoul on Thursday.
(GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 0800, 300 words)
- -
PGA Tour: New Orleans Classic, New Orleans (to 29)
On merit
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP: Barcelona Open
MADRID - World number two Rafa Nadal continues his bid for a
seventh Conde de Godo trophy in eight years with a third-round
clash against Colombian qualifier Robert Farah.
(TENNIS-MEN/BARCELONA, expect by 1700, pix, 400 words)
- -
WTA: Stuttgart Grand Prix, Germany (to 29)
Romania Open, Bucharest (to 29)
Morocco Grand Prix, Fes (to 29)
Copy on merit
- - - -
CYCLING
Tour of Romandie, Switzerland (to 29)
Copy on merit
- - - -
RALLYING
Rally of Argentina (to 29)
On merit
- - - -