Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Vettel dominates Indian GP practice

GREATER NOIDA, India - Sebastian Vettel promised to treat the Indian Grand Prix like any other race, despite a fourth successive title beckoning, and lived up to his word in practice with the sort of domination Formula One fans have come to expect. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin and Amlan Chakraborty, 500 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

La Liga

Rayo Vallecano v Real Valladolid (1900)

- -

Bundesliga

VfB Stuttgart v Nuremberg (1830)

Copy on merit

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA Championships, Istanbul (to 27)

Kvitova and Jankovic in action

ISTANBUL - Round-robin action concludes at the season-ender with three semi-final spots up for grabs. Angelique Kerber faces Petra Kvitova to decide the runner-up spot in Red Group while in the White Group Jelena Jankovic plays already eliminated Sara Errani and Li Na faces Victoria Azarenka. (TENNIS-WTA/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Ece Toksabay, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

South Africa move closer to squaring series with Pakistan

World number one side South Africa moved closed to squaring the two-test series with Pakistan after taking a huge first innings lead on the third day of the second and final test in Dubai. (CRICKET-SAFRICA, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour

CIMB Classic, Kuala Lumpur (to 27)

Bradley takes control in Malaysia

Pinpoint accuracy helped former U.S. PGA champion Keegan Bradley to grab a four-shot lead at the halfway stage as Phil Mickelson's swing struggles continued. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)

- -

European Tour

BMW Masters, Shanghai (to 27)

American Guthrie leads way

Unheralded American Luke Guthrie starts the second round in China holding a three-stroke lead over fellow countryman John Daly. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: Japanese Grand Prix, Motegi (to 27)

Copy on merit

- - - -

BASEBALL

Matheny draws on life's lessons in role as Cardinals manager

BOSTON - As a former catcher, St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny has had to deal with plenty of curveballs in his day, not only in Major League Baseball but also in life. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/MATHENY (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Julian Linden, 600 words)

- - - -

NHL

Penguins look to recover from rare loss start

The Pittsburgh Penguins will try to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time this season when they host the New York Islanders while the Colorado Avalanche look to extend their hot start against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes in National Hockey League action. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - - (London duty editor: John Mehaffey)