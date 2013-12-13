Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

SOCCER

La Liga

Levante v Elche (2000)

- -

Ligue 1

Montpellier HSC v St Etienne (1930)

- -

Bundesliga

Hertha Berlin v Werder Bremen (1930)

- -

Dutch Championship

FC Zwolle v Heerenveen (1900)

- -

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti previews Osasuna game

MADRID - Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti holds a news conference previewing Saturday's La Liga match at Osasuna. (SOCCER-SPAIN/REAL (TV), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Barcelona coach Martino previews Villarreal game

MADRID - Barcelona coach Gerardo Martino holds a news conference previewing Saturday's La Liga match at home to Villarreal. (SOCCER-SPAIN/BARCELONA (TV), moved, 400 words)

Iranians upbeat ahead of World Cup return

DUBAI - Iranians greeted qualifying for the 2014 World Cup and a landslide presidential vote earlier this year with equal fervour, their joy at the exit of hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad matched by the thrill of a fourth trip to soccer's showpiece tournament in Brazil. (SOCCER-WORLD/IRAN, moved, by Matt Smith, 1,000 words)

- -

Japanese investment banker turns sports mascot

TOKYO - Kaoru Koyano's unlikely career arc has taken him from dark-suited investment banker to plum-purple professional sports mascot. In between, he was called in to fix the balance sheet of the hottest team in Japanese professional soccer, Sanfrecce Hiroshima. (SOCCER-JAPAN/KOYANO (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Junko Fujita, 700 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia v England, third Ashes test

Smith century puts Australia in control

PERTH - Steve Smith's unbeaten 103 lifted Australia to 326 for six at the close on the opening day of the third Ashes test against England at the WACA on Friday. (CRICKET-ASHES/(PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 700 words)

- -

New Zealand v West Indies, second test

Boult leads NZ rout of West Indies

WELLINGTON - Seamer Trent Boult delivered career-best figures of 10-80 as New Zealand thrashed West Indies by an innings and 73 runs inside three days to complete their first test victory in more than a year on Friday. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, moved, by Greg Stutchbury, 500 words)

- -

Pakistan v Sri Lanka second T20I, Dubai

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Nelson Mandela Championship, Durban (to 14)

Rain-hit Mandela Championship resumes

After two days of rain, the first round of the Nelson Mandela Championship at the Mount Edgecombe Country Club in Durban has yet to be completed with England's Daniel Brooks holding a one-shot clubhouse lead going into day three. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT /11 AM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

Franklin Templeton Shootout

Perry-O'Hair aim for repeat at Templeton Shootout

Champions Tour Player of the Year Kenny Perry and partner Sean O'Hair aim to repeat as winners of the Franklin Templeton Shootout team event hosted by Greg Norman in Naples, Florida. Steve Stricker, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker and PGA Champion Jason Dufner are also in the 12-team field. (GOLF-PGA/SHOOTOUT, expect by 2345 GMT/6:45 PM ET, 250 words)

- - - -

NBA

Pacers set sights on bigger cushion atop East

The Indiana Pacers, riding high after knocking off the defending NBA champion Miami Heat, look to extend their lead atop the Eastern Conference when they host the Charlotte Bobcats in one of 13 games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NHL

Red-hot Canucks look to stretch win streak to six games

The streaking Vancouver Canucks will try to push the NHL's longest active win streak to six games when they host the Edmonton Oilers in one of three games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 850 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

