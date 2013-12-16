Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League draw

Manchester City's reward for reaching the knockout stage of the Champions League for the first time is a meeting with Barcelona, while holders Bayern Munich face Arsenal for the second year in a row following Monday's last 16 draw. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), moved, 700 words)

- -

Club World Cup

AGADIR, Morocco - A factbox on the four semi-finalists in the tournament. (SOCCER-CLUB/ (FACTBOX), moved, by Brian Homewood, 1,000 words)

- -

Spurs sack Villas-Boas after home humiliation

LONDON - Andre Villas-Boas was sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager on Monday as two Premier League thrashings in three weeks exposed the side's frailties despite a transfer outlay of over 100 million pounds during the summer. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/TOTTENHAM, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia v England, third Ashes test

Australia in charge and on the brink

PERTH - Dominant Australia were five wickets away from reclaiming the Ashes after hammering England with the bat and reducing them to 251 for five with the ball at the end of the fourth day of the third test at the WACA. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 700 words)

- - - -

NFL

Surging Ravens go for fourth win in a row

Reigning Super Bowl champions the Baltimore Ravens hope to stay in the playoff picture when they go from their fourth consecutive victory in a game at Detroit, where the Lions need a win to stay in the NFC North co-lead. (NFL-LIONS/ (PIX), expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, 450 words)

- -

Factbox on NFL playoff picture (NFL-PLAYOFFS (FACTBOX)

- -

Note: We will do a quick four paras on any team qualifying for playoffs or clinching division or first-round bye or home-field advantage.

- - - -

NBA

Spurs and Clippers meet in Western showdown

The San Antonio Spurs, winners of four in a row to lead the Southwest Division, visit Pacific Division leader the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers try for second win in a row with Kobe Bryant at Atlanta in two of eight games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NHL

Penguins could be without Malkin against Maple Leafs

Eastern Conference points leader the Pittsburgh Penguins could be without red-hot Evgeni Malkin, who has a leg injury, when they face the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs in one of four games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

GAMES

Southeast Asian Games, Myanmar (to 21)

Copy on merit (London Duty Editor: Justin Palmer)