SOCCER

Club World Cup

MARRAKECH - South American champions Atletico Mineiro, led by former World Player of the Year Ronaldinho, face the host nation's representatives Raja Casablanca and their fanatical fans in their Club World Cup semi-final. (SOCCER-CLUB/MINEIRO, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Capital One (League) Cup

Stoke City v Manchester United (1945)

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (1945)

United and Spurs eye semi-final places

LONDON - Champions Manchester United visit Stoke City and West Ham travel to London rivals Spurs who are playing their first game since the sacking of coach Andre Villas-Boas. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 500 words)

Spanish King's Cup

Real seeking last 16 berth at home to third-tier Olimpic

MADRID - Real Madrid, without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, have work to do to secure a place in the last 16 when they host Olimpic de Xativa at the Bernabeu after the third-tier side held last season's runners-up to a 0-0 draw in the first leg. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX), expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

CRICKET

South Africa v India, first test, Johannesburg (to 22)

Kohli holds firm as India pick up scoring rate

Virat Kohli played the role of anchor for India with his unbeaten 84 helping the tourists to 164 for four at tea on the opening day of the first test at the Wanderers on Wednesday.(CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), moved, by Nick Said, 300 words)

New Zealand v West Indies, third test (till 23)

Windies aim for third test win to force series draw

West Indies will be chasing a result in the third test of their series against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton in order to force a drawn series after the hosts comfortably accounted for the second test by an innings. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, expect from 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 500 words)

The Ashes, fourth test, Melbourne (26-30)

England soul-searching as Australia celebrate Ashes win

England captain Alastair Cook and team selectors will have much to ponder as they seek to salvage some pride in the dead rubber tests in Melbourne and Sydney after Australia won back the Ashes in Perth, while the hosts are unlikely to take their feet off the pedal. (CRICKET-ASHES/, moved, 500 words)

NBA

Heat host Pacers in clash of East leaders

The Eastern Conference's top two teams clash when the defending NBA champion Miami Heat host the first place Indiana Pacers in one of 12 games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 450 words)

NHL

Crosby's Penguins look to extend march

Sidney Crosby and the Eastern Conference-leading Pittsburgh Penguins will put a four-game win streak on the line against the host New York Rangers in one of two games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

Rookie goalie Jones maintains Kings' lofty standards

LOS ANGELES - If a team is only as good as the quality of its backup players, then the Los Angeles Kings can lay claim to having no peers in the National Hockey League when it comes to their remarkable goaltending strength. Rookie Jones keeps that trend going by completing his third shutout this season in just six career games as the Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0. (NHL-KINGS/GOALIES, expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

YEARENDERS

NBA

Glory for LeBron, heartbreak for Rose

LeBron James cementing his status as one of the all-time best players, another devastating injury to Derrick Rose and a once-unthinkable power shift in Los Angeles all occurred during basketball's memorable 2013. (NBA-YEARENDER/, moved, by Frank Pingue, 785 words)

NHL

Dark start to year gives way to bright future

TORONTO - An NHL season that nearly never was will be remembered as one that set the course for a bright new future in a seminal year bookended by a deal that secured a decade of labor peace and a multi-billion TV agreement. (NHL-YEARENDER/, moved, by Steve Keating, 725 words)

BASEBALL

Red Sox high note, doping bust a low in 2013

NEW YORK - Major League Baseball hit a high note with Boston's feel-good run from worst to first in a roller-coaster 2013 season that was brought low by the sport's biggest doping bust. (BASEBALL-YEARENDER/, moved, by Larry Fine, 1,100 words)

NFL

American football unfazed by year of scandal

NEW YORK - For most of 2013, the NFL was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, but the league has once again managed to emerge seemingly unscathed with only clear skies ahead. (NFL-YEARENDER/, moved, by Julian Linden, 875 words)

OLYMPICS

Pizza deliveries on ice as Sochi nears

TOMAKOMAI, Japan - Tomoko Sakagami delivered pizza to finance her ice hockey dreams but cheese crust pepperonis will be the last thing on her mind when she takes to the ice as part of the Japanese women's team at the Sochi Olympics. (OLYMPICS-ICE HOCKEY/JAPAN moved, 600 words)

